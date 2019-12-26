A portrait of the late President John F. Kennedy, framed by Christmas decorations, hangs in the White House in Washington in 2006. A copy of Kennedy's 1961 letter reassuring an 8-year-old Michigan girl, who had written him concerned that Santa would be killed if Russia tested a nuclear bomb at the North Pole, is being featured in December at the JFK Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. | AP

World

JFK letter promising girl that Santa is safe during Cold War Soviet bomb test threat is put on display

AP

BOSTON – In the throes of the Cold War, the Soviet Union was planning to test a massive nuclear bomb in the Arctic Circle.

But in a letter to then-President John F. Kennedy, a young Michigan girl was most concerned about the North Pole’s most famous resident.

“Please stop the Russians from bombing the North Pole,” 8-year-old Michelle Rochon, of Marine City, pleaded, according to news reports at the time. “Because they will kill Santa Claus.”

Kennedy’s brief, but reassuring response to Rochon is part of a trove of holiday-themed archival materials being featured this month at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston.

“You must not worry about Santa Claus,” the president wrote on Oct. 28, 1961. “I talked with him yesterday and he is fine. He will be making his rounds again this Christmas.”

Kennedy also told Rochon that he shared her concern about the Soviet Union’s test, “not only for the North Pole but for countries throughout the world; not only for Santa Claus but for people throughout the world.”

Photos of the Kennedys celebrating Christmas in the White House and copies of the family’s Christmas cards are among the other holiday keepsakes being highlighted in a seasonal display in the library’s lobby.

Rochon, who now goes by the last name Phillips, told The Boston Globe in 2014 that she never thought the letter would resonate the way it did back then, when it turned her into something of a national sensation.

“I was just worried about Santa Claus,” she told the Globe.

The Soviets, meanwhile, made good on their threat to bomb the North Pole. Two days after Kennedy penned his letter, they dropped the “King of Bombs,” as it was dubbed in Russian.

Reportedly 1,570 times more powerful than the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki combined, it shattered windows as far away as Norway and Finland. It’s still considered the most powerful man-made explosive ever detonated.

Kennedy and other world leaders were quick to denounce the bomb test, The Washington Post reports. None of the officials statements, however, addressed Santa’s fate.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Mourners attend the funeral of Thaer al-Tayeb, a prominent activist killed in a suspicious explosion on Dec. 15, in the center of the holy shrine city of Najaf on Wednesday.
Iraqi protesters rally after night of arson attacks
Iraqi anti-government protesters again hit the streets Wednesday, angered by an activist's death and an attempt on the life of a popular TV satirist. The latest rallies in Baghdad and southern c...
Britain's Prince Andrew (foreground) and Prince Charles arrive to attend a church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, England, Wednesday.
Britain's scandal-hit Prince Andrew skips Christmas Day walk after royals' 'bumpy' year
Britain's Prince Andrew skipped the royals' traditional Christmas Day walk to church after what his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, said in her seasonal address had been a "bumpy" year. Andrew has k...
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to a guest during his Christmas Eve party at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, Tuesday.
Trumps wish Americans 'Merry Christmas' as they mark holiday
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are wishing Americans a Merry Christmas as they celebrate the holiday with their family in Florida. "The president and I want to wish each and...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A portrait of the late President John F. Kennedy, framed by Christmas decorations, hangs in the White House in Washington in 2006. A copy of Kennedy's 1961 letter reassuring an 8-year-old Michigan girl, who had written him concerned that Santa would be killed if Russia tested a nuclear bomb at the North Pole, is being featured in December at the JFK Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. | AP

, , , , , ,