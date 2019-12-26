National

Arashi tapped as Japan goodwill envoys to China ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Kyodo

CHENGDU, CHINA – The government said Wednesday that it has tapped popular Japanese boy band Arashi as a goodwill ambassador to promote cultural and sports exchanges with China ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

During his stay in China from Monday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told Chinese leaders about the decision to ask Arashi — also popular in China — to play a key role in accelerating people-to-people exchanges between the neighbors.

The group will serve in the goodwill ambassador role for one year through Dec. 31, 2020, the government said. Arashi has announced that it will suspend its activities at the end of that year.

One of the many male idol groups promoted by giant entertainment agency Johnny & Associates Inc., Arashi members have been active as a group and individually — not only in music but in movies, TV dramas, variety shows and commercials — since making their debut in 1999.

Arashi is composed of five members — leader Satoshi Ono, Sho Sakurai, Masaki Aiba, Kazunari Ninomiya and Jun Matsumoto.

