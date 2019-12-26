Emperor, empress console victims in typhoon-hit areas of northeast

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Thursday visited areas in northeastern Japan that were hit by a powerful typhoon in October to console the victims, in the couple’s first trip to disaster-hit regions since the emperor’s enthronement in May.

The couple visited Marumori in Miyagi Prefecture as well as Motomiya in Fukushima Prefecture to see areas that were inundated as Typhoon Hagibis passed. The typhoon left more than 90 people dead, including a total 17 in the two municipalities.

The visit followed the completion earlier this month of a series of ceremonies marking the imperial succession.

After arriving in Marumori on a Self-Defense Forces helicopter and visiting an area where a river had overflowed, the couple met affected people including Masao Takano, 86, who has been living in temporary housing since his home was destroyed by the typhoon.

“You must have had a hard time. I am glad you were safe,” the emperor told Takano. “I hope your life will be more settled,” the empress said.

The couple then went to Motomiya to view an area where an embankment along the Adatara River had collapsed and met with victims at a welfare facility.

Ten people died in Marumori and seven in Motomiya as a result of the typhoon, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

As crown prince and crown princess, the couple visited disaster-stricken areas to offer condolences and encouragement. The emperor’s parents, former Emperor Akihito and former Empress Michiko, made a number of similar trips.

The current emperor and empress had extended their sympathies to the victims of the typhoon and expressed their desire to visit the affected areas. In the wake of the disaster, the couple’s parade to mark the enthronement was postponed from Oct. 22 to Nov. 10.