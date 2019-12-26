Emirates President Tim Clark speaks to journalists during a press conference on the opening day of the Dubai Air Show, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in 2017. Clark will retire at the end of June after 17 years at the helm of the Middle East's biggest carrier. | AP

Business

President of Dubai-based Emirates, top Mideast carrier, to retire in June

AP

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – The president of Dubai-based airline Emirates will retire in June after 17 years at the helm of the Middle East’s biggest carrier, the company confirmed Wednesday.

Tim Clark, who joined the airline in 1985 when it was first launched, will remain on as an adviser, the company told The Associated Press by email.

His retirement at the end of June 2020 was first announced by Emirates Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum in an internal company memo to employees on Tuesday. No details were given on who will succeed him.

The British aviation industry figure has gained a formidable reputation in the United Arab Emirates. Local media, which reported that Clark turned 70 in November, wrote glowing pieces about his tenure after news broke that he’d be stepping down as president.

The Dubai-based Gulf News described him as the “genius” who has headed the airline since 2003. Abu Dhabi-based The National said he helped take Emirates’ growth “to dizzying heights.” The National noted that when Emirates began operations in 1985, it was leasing planes from Pakistan International Airlines, and now has a fleet of 270 aircraft that fly to 159 cities.

His biography on the airline’s website describes him as “instrumental in the transformation of Emirates into the global giant it is today.”

Emirates has expanded rapidly in the U.S. and elsewhere in recent decades, operating daily flights to major North American cities like New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, among others.

It’s main hub of Dubai International Airport is the world’s busiest for international travel, with more than 89 million arrivals or transits in 2019.

Aviation and tourism are major pillars of Dubai’s economy, and Emirates’ success is key to that. The airline is known for its customer service, comfort and state-of-the-art aircraft.

Emirates’ success and that of smaller rivals Qatar Airways and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has rattled big U.S. airlines, which accuse the Gulf carriers of receiving billions of dollars of unfair government subsidies. They deny the allegations.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Daiwa to expand REIT biz as low rates persist, property prices heat up
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. is expanding its real estate investment trust business as low interest rates continue to drive investors into domestic property funds. Japan's second-biggest brokerag...
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) and Tunisian President Kais Saied inspect a military honor guard at the airport,in Tunis Wednesday. Erdogan with top Turkish officials is on an unannounced visit to Tunisia to meet Saied.
Turkey-Libya maritime EEZ deal rattles eastern Mediterranean
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid a surprise visit to Tunisia on Wednesday to discuss cooperation for a possible cease-fire in neighboring Libya, where Ankara supports the internationally...
A man works on his cellphone at an internet cafe in Tehran in July. The semiofficial ILNA news agency reported that authorities in Iran have shut down mobile internet service in some provinces over security concerns.
Iran cuts mobile internet in some provinces amid security concerns after protests
Authorities in Iran have shut down mobile internet service in some provinces over security concerns, the semiofficial ILNA news agency reported Wednesday. The report quotes an unnamed official i...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Emirates President Tim Clark speaks to journalists during a press conference on the opening day of the Dubai Air Show, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in 2017. Clark will retire at the end of June after 17 years at the helm of the Middle East's biggest carrier. | AP

, , , , ,