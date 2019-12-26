A man works on his cellphone at an internet cafe in Tehran in July. The semiofficial ILNA news agency reported that authorities in Iran have shut down mobile internet service in some provinces over security concerns. | AP

Business

Iran cuts mobile internet in some provinces amid security concerns after protests

AP

TEHRAN – Authorities in Iran have shut down mobile internet service in some provinces over security concerns, the semiofficial ILNA news agency reported Wednesday.

The report quotes an unnamed official in the country’s Telecommunications Ministry as saying the cut could be extended to more provinces if security officials decide it’s necessary.

NetBlocks.org, which monitors cybersecurity and internet governance, confirmed ongoing mobile internet disruption in parts of Iran starting Wednesday morning.

The move came as foreign-based opposition groups have called for protests Thursday. Those protests would coincide with the 40th day since anti-government protests that began after the government tripled the price of gas.

Amid the protests, the government cut internet service for more than a week across the country.

The ILNA report said mobile internet service was shut down in the Kurdistan, Alborz and Zanjan provinces as well as Shiraz city. The provinces and the city were scenes of unrest during the protests.

Iran has confirmed there were deaths among some protesters during the unrest, but it never gave a death toll. Amnesty International says more than 300 people were killed in the clashes and authorities detained more than 7,000 people.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A "Save Me" sign rests against the Lordstown Complex sign in Lordstown, Ohio, in March. The long-struggling Rust Belt community of Youngstown, Ohio, which was stung by the loss of the massive General Motors Lordstown plant this year, wants to become a research and production hub for electric vehicles.. But Youngstown faces competition from places like Detroit and China that are taking big roles in developing electric vehicles.
Rust Belt region banks on becoming hub for electric vehicles
The day Youngstown's steel mills began shutting down 40 years ago remains fresh in the minds of those who live in the blue-collar corner of Ohio. Community leaders don't want the recent closing of ...
Image Not Available
Japan big firms pay record winter bonuses for second straight year
The average winter bonus for workers at major Japanese businesses rose 1.77 percent from a year earlier to a record ¥951,411 this year, a survey showed Wednesday. Bonuses agreed to in labor-mana...
The Tokyo Stock Exchange needs to be consolidated into three markets from the current four, according to a reorganization proposal announced Wednesday by the Financial Services Agency.
Financial Services Agency calls for streamlining of Tokyo Stock Exchange
The Financial Services Agency on Wednesday called for cutting the number of markets at the Tokyo Stock Exchange to three from the current four to streamline its structure and attract more invest...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A man works on his cellphone at an internet cafe in Tehran in July. The semiofficial ILNA news agency reported that authorities in Iran have shut down mobile internet service in some provinces over security concerns. | AP

, , , ,