An aerial scene shows firefighters spraying water on rising smoke in Birdwood, South Australia, Wednesday. South Australia state, which last week had dozens of homes destroyed after wildfires flared in catastrophic conditions, is bracing for a return of extreme temperatures, with Adelaide, the state capital, expected to reach 41 Celsius on Saturday | AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION, CHANNEL 7, CHANNEL 9 / VIA AP

Asia Pacific

Utah firefighters in Australia assisting in brush blaze battle

AP

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – Utah firefighters are among the U.S. federal and state personnel who have traveled to Australia to help stop brush fires that have prompted a national emergency, officials said.

Five federal agencies and 10 states including Utah have sent 21 firefighters to Australia, The Deseret News reported Tuesday.

The state of emergency was declared due to a massive fire near Sydney, with other national park and mountain fires expected to fuse as brush fires continue to spread across 1,563 sq. miles (4,048 sq. km) of Australia, authorities said.

The fires have been fueled by 25 mph (40 kph) winds amid temperatures reaching 113 degrees (45 degrees Celsius), officials said.

The United States, Mexico and Canada have a cooperative, reciprocal agreement in place to help Australia, said Craig Glazier, deputy director of fire and aviation for the the U.S. Forest Service Intermountain Region in Ogden.

There have been two mobilizations of U.S. firefighters this month and Glazier said he planned to submit nominations for a third deployment Monday.

“Those guys are in bad shape in Australia,” Glazier said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Chinese aircraft carrier the Shandong is seen at Yulin Naval Base on Hainan Island, China, in this satellite image taken Nov. 19 and released Tuesday by Maxar Technologies.
Iran to hold joint, four-day navy drill with Russia and China in north Indian Ocean
Iran's armed forces will hold a joint, four-day naval exercise with Russia and China in the northern part of the Indian Ocean, a spokesman said Wednesday. The drill, which is to start on Saturda...
A girl wearing a Santa Claus hat holds a placard as she attends a protest against a new citizenship law, outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi Wednesday.
Students, artists and writers join protests in India over new citizenship law
More than a thousand students, artists and writers protested in India's capital and northeastern Assam state on Wednesday against a new citizenship law introduced by the Hindu nationalist-led gover...
Residents stand next to a house damaged by typhoon Phanfone in Ormoc City, Leyte province in central Philippines on Wednesday.
Six missing as island-hopping typhoon brings misery for Philippines on Christmas Day
Typhoon Phanfone pummeled the central Philippines on Christmas Day, bringing a wet, miserable and terrifying holiday to millions in the mainly Catholic nation. Police said six people were missin...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An aerial scene shows firefighters spraying water on rising smoke in Birdwood, South Australia, Wednesday. South Australia state, which last week had dozens of homes destroyed after wildfires flared in catastrophic conditions, is bracing for a return of extreme temperatures, with Adelaide, the state capital, expected to reach 41 Celsius on Saturday | AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION, CHANNEL 7, CHANNEL 9 / VIA AP

, , , , ,