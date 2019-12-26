Chinese aircraft carrier the Shandong is seen at Yulin Naval Base on Hainan Island, China, in this satellite image taken Nov. 19 and released Tuesday by Maxar Technologies. | MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS

Asia Pacific

Iran to hold joint, four-day navy drill with Russia and China in north Indian Ocean

AP

NEW YORK – Iran’s armed forces will hold a joint, four-day naval exercise with Russia and China in the northern part of the Indian Ocean, a spokesman said Wednesday.

The drill, which is to start on Saturday, will be the first such trilateral exercise as Tehran seeks to boost military cooperation with Beijing and Moscow amid unprecedented economic sanctions from Washington. Visits to Iran by Russian and Chinese naval representatives have also stepped up in recent years.

Iranian military spokesman Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi said the joint maneuvers, which are aimed at promoting regional security, will extend as far as the Sea of Oman. The drill is seen as a response to recent U.S. maneuvers with its regional ally Saudi Arabia, in which China also participated.

In the wake of recent escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf, including attacks on oil vessels and a missile-and-drone assault on the Saudi oil industry, the U.S. has sent a number of American troops to the region and additional missile defense systems to Saudi Arabia.

Washington alleges that Iran carried out the September attack on the world’s largest oil processor in the kingdom and an oil field, which caused oil prices to spike by the biggest percentage since the 1991 Gulf War. While Yemen’s Iranian-allied Houthi rebels claimed the assault, Saudi Arabia said it was “unquestionably sponsored by Iran.”

Iran has denied this and warned that any retaliatory attack targeting it would result in an “all-out war.” Tehran, meanwhile, has also begun enriching uranium beyond the terms of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from over a year ago.

In 2017, Iran conducted a joint naval exercise with China near the strategic Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, a passageway for nearly a third of all oil traded by sea.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

An aerial scene shows firefighters spraying water on rising smoke in Birdwood, South Australia, Wednesday. South Australia state, which last week had dozens of homes destroyed after wildfires flared in catastrophic conditions, is bracing for a return of extreme temperatures, with Adelaide, the state capital, expected to reach 41 Celsius on Saturday
Utah firefighters in Australia assisting in brush blaze battle
Utah firefighters are among the U.S. federal and state personnel who have traveled to Australia to help stop brush fires that have prompted a national emergency, officials said. Five federal age...
A girl wearing a Santa Claus hat holds a placard as she attends a protest against a new citizenship law, outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi Wednesday.
Students, artists and writers join protests in India over new citizenship law
More than a thousand students, artists and writers protested in India's capital and northeastern Assam state on Wednesday against a new citizenship law introduced by the Hindu nationalist-led gover...
Residents stand next to a house damaged by typhoon Phanfone in Ormoc City, Leyte province in central Philippines on Wednesday.
Six missing as island-hopping typhoon brings misery for Philippines on Christmas Day
Typhoon Phanfone pummeled the central Philippines on Christmas Day, bringing a wet, miserable and terrifying holiday to millions in the mainly Catholic nation. Police said six people were missin...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Chinese aircraft carrier the Shandong is seen at Yulin Naval Base on Hainan Island, China, in this satellite image taken Nov. 19 and released Tuesday by Maxar Technologies. | MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS

, , , , , , , , ,