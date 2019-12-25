Then Japanese Foreign Minister Mamoru Shigemitsu meets then U.S. Secretary of State John Foster Dulles in August 1955 in Washington. | KYODO

Japan discussed collective self-defense with U.S. in 1955

JIJI

Then Japanese Foreign Minister Mamoru Shigemitsu told then U.S. Secretary of State John Foster Dulles in 1955 that Japan could send its Self-Defense Forces overseas to protect the U.S. territory of Guam, Japanese diplomatic records showed Wednesday.

Such an SDF dispatch for a defense purpose would be considered justified under the Constitution, Shigemitsu said more than half a century before Japan enacted national security laws in 2015 to allow the country to exercise its collective self-defense right in some cases.

In his meeting with Dulles in August 1955, Shigemitsu described the Japan-U.S. security treaty that had taken effect in April 1952 as an “incomplete” pact, according to the newly disclosed records.

Shigemitsu called on the United States to enter negotiations to conclude a new security treaty that would allow mutual protection in the western Pacific region.

The now-defunct first bilateral security treaty did not stipulate a U.S. obligation to protect Japan or treat the two countries equally.

Shigemitsu said that each signatory country of the proposed security treaty would recognize an armed attack on its counterpart or a region under the counterpart’s jurisdiction in the western Pacific region as a threat to the signatory country’s own peace and security.

Under the treaty, each signatory country would declare that it would take action to deal with a common danger in accordance with constitutional procedures, Shigemitsu said.

Dulles asked whether Japan could conclude a mutual defense pact under the existing Constitution and whether Japan could protect the United States if Guam were attacked.

Shigemitsu replied that the two countries would discuss how to respond if such a situation occurred.

Dulles said he had thought that the widest interpretation of the Japanese Constitution justified the use of the country’s defense capabilities only to protect itself, the records showed.

Although the use of Japan’s defense capabilities is limited to self-defense, Tokyo’s interpretation was that it would be able to discuss the use of its troops with the United States, Shigemitsu said.

Dulles replied that Shigemitsu’s explanation of Japan’s stance was new to him and he had not previously known that Japan could send troops overseas if it first negotiated with the United States.

Meanwhile, he said it would be too early to consider a new security treaty, adding that it was not the time to discuss the matter seriously.

