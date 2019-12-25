Russian Air Force Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets perform in August during the MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow. One of the pre-production Su-57s crashed in Russia's Far East during a training flight, but its pilot bailed out safely Tuesday. | AP

Asia Pacific

Russia's most advanced fighter jet crashes; pilot survives

AP

MOSCOW – Russian officials say a top-of-the-line fighter jet has crashed on a training mission but that its pilot bailed out safely.

Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation said in a statement Tuesday that the Su-57 fighter came down during a training flight near Komsomolsk-on-Amur in the country’s Far East. It said the plane’s pilot safely ejected and there was no damage on the ground.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known.

The Su-57, which made its maiden flight in 2010, is Russia’s most advanced fighter plane. It has stealth capability and carries sophisticated equipment and weapons. The twin-engine aircraft has been designed by the Sukhoi company to compete with the U.S. F-22 Raptor stealth fighter.

The crash marks the first loss of an Su-57, 10 of which have been built at Sukhoi’s plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur for pre-production tests and combat evaluation. Some of them have been flown in combat during Russia’s military campaign in Syria.

The Russian air force has placed an order for 76 such aircraft to be delivered by 2028.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Image Not Available
China calls on U.S. to take immediate action on North Korea accords
China urged the United States on Tuesday to take immediate action to implement agreements reached with North Korea during last year's summit in Singapore. "China calls on US to take concrete ste...
U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters after making a video call to the troops stationed worldwide at the Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, Tuesday.
Trump says North Korea may be planning nice 'Christmas gift' such as a 'beautiful vase'
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be planning to give him "a nice present" such as a "beautiful vase" for Christmas rather than a missile launch. The p...
R2-D2 and C-3PO arrive for the world premiere of Disney's "Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood earlier this month.
Disney cuts lesbian kiss from 'Star Wars' in Singapore
Disney has cut a lesbian kiss from the latest "Star Wars" movie, Singapore's media regulator said on Tuesday, so that more children can watch it. The two minor female characters embrace ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Russian Air Force Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets perform in August during the MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow. One of the pre-production Su-57s crashed in Russia's Far East during a training flight, but its pilot bailed out safely Tuesday. | AP

, , , ,