World / Crime & Legal

U.S. House says Don McGahn's testimony still 'critical' to impeachment case

Reuters

WASHINGTON – A U.S. House of Representatives panel told an appeals court on Monday that despite having already voted to impeach President Donald Trump, lawmakers still have an urgent need for testimony from former White House counsel Don McGahn.

In a filing to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, lawyers for the House Judiciary Committee said the court should rule quickly on the validity of the subpoena it issued to McGahn for testimony about Trump’s efforts to impede former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“McGahn’s testimony is critical both to a Senate trial and to the Committee’s ongoing impeachment investigations to determine whether additional Presidential misconduct warrants further action by the Committee,” the committee said. The Democratic-led House impeached Trump last week on two charges over his pressuring Ukraine to announce an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and Biden’s son. Biden is a potential Democratic candidate to run against Republican Trump in the November 2020 election.

Trump was charged with abuse of power and obstructing Congress’ investigation. He has said he did nothing wrong.

There is little chance Trump will be convicted and removed from office through a trial in the Republican-led Senate, but the impeachment proceedings could resonate at the ballot box in November.

The committee has been litigating since August in hopes of securing McGahn’s testimony, which could bolster its case that Trump has improperly obstructed investigations into his presidency.

A report by Mueller released earlier this year portrayed McGahn as one of the few figures in Trump’s orbit to challenge him when he tried to have the special counsel removed.

The U.S. Department of Justice has argued that under the Constitution current and former senior White House officials cannot be forced to testify before Congress.

The Justice Department argued in a court filing, also submitted on Monday, that the impeachment vote means there is no longer any urgency to resolve the McGahn case.

The Trump administration lawyers also urged the court to stay out of the dispute between the White House and Congress over McGahn’s testimony.

“This Court should decline the Committee’s request that it enter the fray and instead should dismiss this fraught suit between the political branches for lack of jurisdiction,” Justice Department lawyers said.

A federal judge in Washington ruled last month that the House’s subpoena was valid and McGahn should testify. The appeals court is scheduled to hear arguments in the case on Jan. 3.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A man uses his smartphone in a subway train in Moscow Monday. Russia's Communications Ministry has scheduled an exercise for Monday that is intended to simulate what is being called the isolated operation of the internet.
Russia checks whether its internet can work if cut off from worldwide web
Russia completed a series of tests on Monday checking that its internet services could function if the country were to get cut off from the worldwide web, Deputy Communications Minister Aleksei Sok...
Repair work continues Monday on Notre Dame Cathedral to stabilise the cathedral's structure nine months after a fire caused significant damage, in Paris.
No Christmas Mass at Notre-Dame for the first time since Napoleon
For the first time in more than 200 years, worshippers will not be able to celebrate Christmas Mass at Notre-Dame cathedral, still being restored after a devastating fire. "There won't be a midn...
A woman cries outside the morgue after learning her husband, Dionisio Heriberto Solis, is one of the prisoners who died in a riot inside El Porvenir prison, in Tegucigalpa Monday. At least 16 prisoners died during fighting inside a detention center in Honduras on Sunday, two days after rioting at another prison killed 18 inmates, authorities said.
Graft, gangs, bad conditions fuel 37 Honduras prison killings
Terrible conditions, gang disputes and corruption at Honduran prisons have fueled two riots in three days that left a total of 37 inmates dead, experts said Monday. The death toll in a riot Sund...

, , , , , ,