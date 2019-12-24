Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who was detained and accused of espionage, stands inside a defendant cage during a court hearing on extending his pretrial detention in Moscow in October. | REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

Diplomats visit American jailed in Russia on spying charges

AP

MOSCOW – A U.S. diplomat on Monday visited an American jailed in Moscow for nearly a year on spying charges and said he is in good condition mentally.

Paul Whelan was arrested at a Moscow hotel at the end of last year and charged with espionage. He faces 20 years in prison if convicted, but the case has yet to go to trial.

American officials have complained about the delay and say investigators have produced no evidence against Whelan, a Michigan resident who also holds Canadian, British and Irish citizenship.

Diplomats from those three countries visited him Monday along with Bart Gorman, the U.S. deputy chief of mission.

“Paul seems to be in reasonably good spirits” Gorman said. However, he said that Whelan’s repeated requests to telephone his parents have gone unanswered.

“We call on the Russian government to allow Paul to make a phone call to his mother and father for Christmas and the New Year,” Gorman said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A grab from a video released by the Saudi Ministry of Media on Monday shows Saudi deputy prosecutor Shalaan al-Shalaan speaking in Riyadh. Five people have been sentenced to death over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but two top figures investigated over the killing have been exonerated, Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor said.
Turkey slams 'scandalous' Saudi verdict on Jamal Khashoggi slaying
Turkey lashed out on Monday at a Saudi court's "scandalous" verdict over the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying those responsible for the murder had been granted immunity. Five pe...
Civilians ride in a truck as they flee Maaret al-Numan, Syria, ahead of a government offensive Monday.
Residents of northwest Syria flee new government offensive, mass near Turkey border
Syrian government forces pressed ahead Monday with a new military assault on the country's last rebel stronghold that began last week. The offensive has triggered a mass exodus of civilians fleeing...
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican of Kentucky, holds a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington Dec. 17. House speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday she is not yet ready to name her team for President Donald Trump's trial in the Senate on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Mitch McConnell not ruling out witnesses in impeachment trial after hinting he would fast-track T...
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that he was not ruling out calling witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial — but indicated he was in no hurry to seek new testimon...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who was detained and accused of espionage, stands inside a defendant cage during a court hearing on extending his pretrial detention in Moscow in October. | REUTERS

, , ,