A community vehicle goes on a trial run in Hitachiota, Ibaraki Prefecture, in July. | KYODO

Japan considers law requiring local governments to fill transport gaps in rural areas

JIJI

The transport ministry is considering a new system to help maintain public transport services in nonurban areas at a time when the country’s population has been declining.

The system will call on local governments to create plans for securing means of public transportation and seek new service providers in case existing bus and railway operators face difficulties offering their services, ministry officials said.

Through early engagement by local authorities, the ministry hopes to prevent public transportation services from disappearing in rural areas. To introduce the system, the ministry will submit a bill to revise the regional public transport service revitalization law to next year’s regular session of the Diet, the officials said.

The falling population has led to a decrease in bus and railway service users in the countryside. In fiscal 2018, which ended in March this year, about 70 percent of route bus operators in the nation, mainly those in rural areas, incurred losses. Some of such operators have been forced to scale down their services partly by scrapping some routes.

A bus route is scrapped six months after the operator reports the abolition to a local transport bureau, possibly making it difficult for parties concerned to hold sufficient discussions on alternative transport services during the period.

Under the envisioned system, when continuation of existing services seems difficult, local governments, based on agreements with the operators of the existing services and others concerned, would create future service plans such as services by other operators and the use of on-demand taxis, and solicit new service providers, the officials said.

The ministry will also require local governments to make efforts toward producing plans stipulating public transport systems deemed most appropriate for the area, through a revision of its current regional public transport network promotion program, the officials said. Currently, local governments are allowed to create such plans only on a voluntary basis.

To make sure that local transport services are maintained, numerical targets, such as the number of users, profit rate and the amount of local government financial aid, would be included in the plans by law, according to the officials.

Local governments creating such plans would be entitled to state financial assistance for covering costs to operate buses, the officials said.

