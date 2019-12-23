Criminal gangs in China have been faking outbreaks of swine fever on farms and forcing farmers to sell their healthy pigs at sharply lower prices. | BLOOMBERG

Asia Pacific

China pig farm jams drones dropping swine fever-laced products onto its sites, but also GPS

Reuters

BEIJING – One of China’s biggest animal feed producers said it had used a radio transmitter to combat crooks using drones to drop pork products contaminated with African swine fever on its pig farms, as part of a racket to profit from the health scare.

In July, China’s agriculture ministry said criminal gangs were faking outbreaks of swine fever on farms and forcing farmers to sell their healthy pigs at sharply lower prices.

And Thursday, a state-backed news website, The Paper, reported that a pig farming unit of Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co. Ltd. had run foul of the regional aviation authority, as its transmitter had disrupted the GPS signal in the area.

Answering questions from investors on an interactive platform run by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Dabeinong confirmed Friday that its pig farming unit in Heilongjiang province had unwittingly violated civil aviation rules.

“Our unit in Heilongjiang province … to prevent external people from using drones to drop pork with African swine fever virus, violated regulations by using a drone control equipment set,” the company said.

RELATED STORIES

“We broke related radio regulations, although that was unintentional,” said Dabeinong, adding that it had surrendered the equipment to authorities and was willing to accept a penalty.

The company has a herd of 14,000 sows at its three farms and one breeding farm in Heilongjiang. The farms in Heilongjiang were operating safely, Dabeinong said, and security would be stepped up.

China, the world’s top producer and consumer of pork, has seen its pig herd shrink by 40 percent compared with a year ago, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said this week. Rising pork prices were a factor behind inflation’s acceleration to its fastest pace in almost eight years in November.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Same-sex marriage supporters take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender pride parade in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, at the end of November last year after losing in a marriage equality referendum.
After gay marriage law passes, Taiwan emerges as new market for LGBT+ surrogacy
On Geoffrey Li's 40th birthday last year, he put aside his dream of an early retirement on an idyllic island and instead decided to raise a child in Taiwan using a surrogate in Southeast Asia. L...
People wearing masks stand during a rally to show support for Uighurs and their fight for human rights in Hong Kong on Sunday.
Hong Kong braces for protests over holidays as demonstrations expand in scope
Hong Kong is gearing up for demonstrations over Christmas week with protesters planning events in districts across the city, including in prime shopping malls, the latest in more than six months of...
Flowers are seen at a memorial at the harbor in Whakatane, following the White Island volcano eruption in New Zealand, on Dec. 11.
Death toll from New Zealand volcano eruption rises to 19
The death toll from a volcanic eruption in New Zealand earlier this month has risen to 19 after police said Monday another person died at an Auckland hospital overnight. There were 47 people vis...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Criminal gangs in China have been faking outbreaks of swine fever on farms and forcing farmers to sell their healthy pigs at sharply lower prices. | BLOOMBERG

, , ,