Fire at Tokyo condominium leaves one person dead, two critically injured

A fire broke out at a condominium in central Tokyo early Sunday morning, leaving one person dead and two others in critical condition.

The Tokyo Fire Department received an emergency call at around 5:40 a.m. and dispatched firefighters to the five-story building in Bunkyo Ward where they found two women in their 70s and a man in his 80s lying unconscious in a room on the second floor.

One of the women, Reiko Fujino, was confirmed dead at a hospital, according to emergency personnel and local police. Fujino was living in the condominium with her brother and younger sister, they said.

The structure was located in a residential area located about 450 meters away from Kasuga Station on the Oedo subway line.