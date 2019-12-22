National

Fire at Tokyo condominium leaves one person dead, two critically injured

Kyodo

A fire broke out at a condominium in central Tokyo early Sunday morning, leaving one person dead and two others in critical condition.

The Tokyo Fire Department received an emergency call at around 5:40 a.m. and dispatched firefighters to the five-story building in Bunkyo Ward where they found two women in their 70s and a man in his 80s lying unconscious in a room on the second floor.

One of the women, Reiko Fujino, was confirmed dead at a hospital, according to emergency personnel and local police. Fujino was living in the condominium with her brother and younger sister, they said.

The structure was located in a residential area located about 450 meters away from Kasuga Station on the Oedo subway line.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani meet in Tokyo, Japan on Friday. Speaking on state TV on Saturday, Rouhani said the two discussed ways of "breaking" U.S. sanctions against Iran.
Rouhani welcomes Japan's decision to sidestep U.S.-led naval mission in Persian Gulf
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday welcomed Japan's decision not to join the U.S.-led naval mission in the Persian Gulf and said he had discussions on ways of "breaking" U.S. sanctions...
Katsumi Takenaka, pictured in Tokyo in December, is among a handful of people who have gone public as survivors of Catholic clergy sexual abuse in Japan.
Cries of abuse in Catholic Church start to be heard in Japan
During Pope Francis' recent visit to Japan, Harumi Suzuki stood where the pontiff's motorcade passed by holding a sign that read: "I am a survivor." Katsumi Takenaka stood at another spot, on an...
Kanagawa Prefecture's information technology chief Takashi Ichihara (left) speaks at a news conference Friday.
Kanagawa Prefectural Government retrieves all unencrypted disk drives lost in auction
The Kanagawa Prefectural Government said Saturday that it has collected all 18 of the hard disk drives containing government administrative data that were sold online after being fraudulently taken...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This photo, taken by a local resident early Sunday morning, shows a fire engine outside a condominium in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward after a fire broke out in the building. One person was killed in the blaze and two others remain in critical condition. | KYODO

,