Commuters pass through the World Trade Center in New York Dec. 4. A study by a U.S. agency has found that facial recognition technology often performs unevenly based on a person's race, gender or age. This is the first time the National Institute of Standards and Technology has investigated demographic differences in how face-scanning algorithms are able to identify people. | AP

World / Science & Health

Massive errors found in facial recognition tech, especially in case of nonwhites: U.S. study

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – Facial recognition systems can produce wildly inaccurate results, especially for nonwhites, according to a U.S. government study released Thursday that is likely to raise fresh doubts on deployment of the artificial intelligence technology.

The study of dozens of facial recognition algorithms showed “false positives” rates for Asians and African-Americans as much as 100 times higher than for whites.

The researchers from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), a government research center, also found two algorithms assigned the wrong gender to black females almost 35 percent of the time.

The study comes amid widespread deployment of facial recognition for law enforcement, airports, border security, banking, retailing, schools and for personal technology such as unlocking smartphones.

Some activists and researchers have claimed the potential for errors is too great and that mistakes could result in the jailing of innocent people, and that the technology could be used to create databases that may be hacked or inappropriately used.

The NIST study found both “false positives,” in which an individual is mistakenly identified, and “false negatives,” where the algorithm fails to accurately match a face to a specific person in a database.

“A false negative might be merely an inconvenience — you can’t get into your phone, but the issue can usually be remediated by a second attempt,” said lead researcher Patrick Grother.

“But a false positive in a one-to-many search puts an incorrect match on a list of candidates that warrant further scrutiny.”

The study found U.S.-developed face recognition systems had higher error rates for Asians, African-Americans and Native American groups, with the American Indian demographic showing the highest rates of false positives.

However, some algorithms developed in Asian countries produced similar accuracy rates for matching between Asian and Caucasian faces — which the researchers said suggests these disparities can be corrected.

“These results are an encouraging sign that more diverse training data may produce more equitable outcomes,” Grother said.

Nonetheless, Jay Stanley of the American Civil Liberties Union, which has criticized the deployment of face recognition, said the new study shows the technology is not ready for wide deployment.

“Even government scientists are now confirming that this surveillance technology is flawed and biased,” Stanley said in a statement.

“One false match can lead to missed flights, lengthy interrogations, watchlist placements, tense police encounters, false arrests or worse. But the technology’s flaws are only one concern. Face recognition technology — accurate or not — can enable undetectable, persistent, and suspicionless surveillance on an unprecedented scale.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Dora Fronczak holds a rosary as she and her husband, Chester Fronczak, pray for the return of their kidnapped son in Chicago in 1964. The couple then conducted a press conference. Their son, Paul Joseph, was kidnapped from Michael Reese Hospital the day after he was born.
Reports indicate Michigan man may be baby abducted in 1964 from mother's arms in maternity ward
When a woman posing as a maternity-ward nurse snatched a newborn from its mother's arms more than 55 years ago, the case made headlines nationwide and led to a massive search by FBI agents and poli...
A Palestinian woman stands next to her home near the site of an Israeli airstrike the previous night in Gaza City on Thursday. Israeli warplanes attacked an arms plant in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip early Thursday, after Palestinian militants in the enclave fired a rocket at Israel, the army said.
Israel strikes Hamas militant targets in response to Gaza fire
The Israeli air force struck a number of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip late Thursday in response to the launch of a projectile into southern Israel. The military said it attacked an undergroun...
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks with reporters after walking off the Senate floor Thursday on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Trump seeks rapid exoneration in GOP-controlled Senate after impeachment
U.S. President Donald Trump pressed his Republican allies Thursday to exert rigid control of his Senate trial and ensure a swift exoneration, a day after he was impeached in a historic rebuke by th...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Commuters pass through the World Trade Center in New York Dec. 4. A study by a U.S. agency has found that facial recognition technology often performs unevenly based on a person's race, gender or age. This is the first time the National Institute of Standards and Technology has investigated demographic differences in how face-scanning algorithms are able to identify people. | AP

, , , , ,