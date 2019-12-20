National

Report highlights risk of cyberattacks and terrorism during Tokyo Olympics

The Public Security Intelligence Agency has warned against cyberattacks in an annual report with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics just around the corner.

In the report released Thursday regarding the security situation in Japan and overseas, the agency said that cyberattacks may interfere with Olympic operations as prior host nations have become targets of such attacks in recent years.

In addition, the report said that the Summer Games are “the perfect opportunity for terrorists to gain global attention.”

It stressed the need to watch out for terrorist attacks on competition venues, as well as public transportation and accommodation facilities, during the games between July and September next year.

On North Korea, the report said that while the leaders of the United States and North Korea have held three meetings, the future of bilateral negotiations on the dismantling of Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program is still unclear.

The report warned that North Korea may engage in military provocations, including conducting nuclear tests and firing intercontinental ballistic missiles.

On the now-defunct doomsday cult Aum Shinrikyo, the report said that former cult leader Chizuo Matsumoto still has deep influence over the successor cults even after his execution in July 2018.

Matsumoto, who went by the name of Shoko Asahara, was executed for his involvement in a series of crimes committed by Aum, including a deadly sarin attack in Tokyo’s subway system in 1995.

