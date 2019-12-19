World / Crime & Legal

Stabbing at Oregon shopping center kills one, wounds others

AP

BEAVERTON, OREGON – An attacker stabbed multiple people at a suburban Portland shopping center Wednesday, killing one person and wounding others before being apprehended, authorities said.

Police in the city of Beaverton said that at least one person was stabbed inside a Wells Fargo bank and that multiple people were taken to hospitals.

After the stabbings, the assailant stole a car and drove into the suburb of Tigard, where he was caught, police said.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team was responding.

Noushin Luluvachi from nearby Bella Salon told The Oregonian/OregonLive that police cars flooded the plaza and authorities ordered businesses to keep their doors closed.

The bank and salon are part of a shopping center that also includes a credit union, Planet Fitness, Safeway and Starbucks, among other businesses.

Beaverton is known for being Nike’s headquarters.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

People wave flags during a demonstration in front of Polish parliament against a judicial reform pushed by lawmakers of the ruling Law and Justice party PiS on Thursday in Warsaw. Poland's ruling conservative party has proposed a law to punish judges who question the government's controversial judicial reforms, with the opposition calling the bid an "attempt to gag" critical magistrates.
Mass protests erupt across Poland over populist regime's plan to fire judges
Protesters gathered in large numbers across Poland on Wednesday evening to denounce legislation being pushed by the populist ruling party that would give the government the power to fire judges. ...
Image Not Available
Researchers say they may have found cause of mad cow disease
Researchers said Wednesday they believe they may have found the cause of mad cow disease, while stressing the need to maintain precautionary measures to avoid a potential re-emergence of the illnes...
Rep. Barry Loudermilk speaks ahead of a vote on two articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington in a still image from video Thursday.
U.S. Republican lawmaker says Trump is treated less fairly than Jesus before crucifixion
A U.S. Republican lawmaker from Georgia said on Wednesday ahead of an impeachment vote accusing President Donald Trump of abusing his power and obstructing Congress that Jesus received a more fair ...

, , ,