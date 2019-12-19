League party leader Matteo Salvini speaks during an anti-government demonstration in Rome in October. | REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

Italy's Matteo Salvini faces new trial risk for holding migrants on ship

Reuters

ROME – A special tribunal has recommended that former Italian interior minister and far-right League party leader Matteo Salvini face trial for holding scores of migrants on board a coast guard ship docked in a port in Sicily in July.

In a court document seen by Reuters, Sicilian magistrates ask parliament for authorization to continue their investigation into Salvini for alleged kidnapping, saying he abused his powers and “deprived 131 migrants of personal liberty.

In July Salvini, then interior minister, ordered the migrants, including children, remain on board the Italian coast guard ship Gregoretti until other European countries agreed to take most of them in.

“Investigated because I defended the security, the borders and the dignity of my country, unbelievable,” the anti-migrant leader said in a statement. He called the investigation “shameful.

During his 14 months at the interior ministry, Salvini staked his credibility on a pledge to halt migrant flows, blocking Italian ports to rescue ships and threatening the charities operating them with fines.

The investigation echoes another case earlier this year.

In February, when the League was in government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, parliament rejected a magistrates’ request to pursue a kidnapping probe into Salvini for refusing permission to disembark for some 150 migrants on a coast guard ship stranded off Sicily.

On that occasion the 5-Star, which had always criticized the practice of halting judicial proceedings against lawmakers, rescued Salvini and blocked the investigation after weeks of tension within the government.

But things have now changed. The League walked out of government in August and 5-Star formed a new coalition with the center-left Democratic Party (PD), which strongly opposes Salvini’s hard line against migrants.

The PD and other minor government parties are expected to vote to grant the authorization. It is unclear how 5-Star would vote this time.

The case will be examined by a 23-member upper house Senate committee. The timetable for its hearings has not yet been set.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A sign depicting U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is held during a protest outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. The full House is set to debate and vote Wednesday on two impeachment articles accusing President Donald Trump of abusing his power and obstructing Congress's investigation of his actions toward Ukraine.
On Capitol Hill, protesters clamor for Trump impeachment
As lawmakers began a day of speeches and votes likely ending with the third presidential impeachment in U.S. history, outside the Capitol, protesters made it clear they want Donald Trump to go. ...
Excavations for Homo erectus fossils are underway in 2010 at Ngandong, Java, Indonesia. In a report released Wednesday by the journal Nature, scientists conclude the remains are between 108,000 and 117,000 years old. Homo erectus is generally considered an ancestor of our species.
Scientists narrow age estimate for fossils of human ancestor to 108,000 to 117,000 years ago
Scientists say they have finally calculated the age of the youngest known remains of Homo erectus, which is generally considered an ancestor of our species. The fossilized skull fragments and ot...
Migrants who are applying for asylum in the United States go through a processing area at a new tent courtroom at the Migration Protection Protocols Immigration Hearing Facility in Laredo, Texas, in September. Law groups representing immigrants say the immigration court system under the Trump administration has become a "deportation machine." A lawsuit filed in federal court in Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday says that instead of being impartial in decisions that often are life-and-death matters, the immigration courts have the ultimate goal of deportation.
Lawsuit says U.S. immigration courts are now deportation machines
The immigration court system under the Trump administration has become a "deportation machine," two groups said in a lawsuit filed in federal court on Wednesday. The lawsuit filed by the Souther...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

League party leader Matteo Salvini speaks during an anti-government demonstration in Rome in October. | REUTERS

, , , , , , ,