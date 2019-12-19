World / Crime & Legal

Bank of England audio feed 'misused' to give traders an edge

AP

LONDON – Hedge funds have had access to market-sensitive news conferences at the Bank of England a crucial few seconds earlier than the rest of the public, potentially allowing them to make big profits, The Times newspaper reported late Wednesday.

Having access to comments from the Bank of England’s governor, Mark Carney, seconds before the official broadcast feed was seen by other investors could give a big advantage to traders who use powerful computer programs to get an edge. So-called high-frequency trading can involve huge numbers of transactions executed in a fraction of a second, meaning that early access to market-moving news can yield big rewards.

If Carney, for example, indicates that the bank is ready to raise interest rates, traders could see that as a potential positive for the pound and start buying the currency before other investors watching the official broadcast provided by Bloomberg News.

Such an illegitimate use of the audio will likely raise concerns of insider trading because it would have given traders a boost based on information their rivals did not have.

Carney and others on the bank’s rate-setting panel hold quarterly news conferences to discuss the outlook for U.K. interest rates. Those news conferences often lead to big moves in U.K. financial markets as traders react to changes to the outlook for interest rates. That’s been especially the case over the past few years of Brexit-related uncertainty.

According to The Times, those who subscribed to the market news service offering the Bank’s audio had a five- to eight-second head start over competitors.

In a statement issued after The Times’ report, the central bank said it has identified that an audio feed of some of its news conferences — installed only to act as a backup in case the video feed failed — “has been misused by a third party supplier to the Bank since earlier this year to supply services to other external clients.”

It said this “wholly unacceptable use of the audio feed was without the Bank’s knowledge or consent, and is being investigated further.”

The unnamed third party supplier’s access has been disabled and it will no longer play any part in any of the bank’s future news conferences.

The Bank of England insisted it operates “the highest standards of information security around the release of the market sensitive decisions of its policy committees” and that the issue identified “related only to the broadcast of press conferences that follow such statements.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at a 2020 re-election campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, on Wednesday.
Split-screen America: Alternate realities on display as House votes to impeach Trump
Americans got a striking split-screen view on Wednesday of just how divided their politics have become. As the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on a charge of abu...
Image Not Available
Researchers may have found cause of mad cow disease
Researchers believe they have found the cause of mad cow disease, though on Wednesday they stressed the need to maintain precautionary measures to avoid a potential re-emergence of the illness.
A human hair dwarfs the gingerbread house atop a snowman that were created by the Canadian Centre for Electron Microscopy at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario.
World's smallest gingerbread house sits atop teensy snowman created by Canadian researcher
There was Tiny Tim, and then the Little Drummer Boy — but they had nothing on the microscropic gingerbread house that is believed to be the smallest in the world and was unveiled Wednesday...

, ,