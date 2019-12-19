Tourists crowd a slope leading to Kiyomizu Temple, one of the most popular tourist attractions in Kyoto. | KYODO

National

Foreign visitors to Japan down 0.4% in November from year earlier amid row with South Korea

Kyodo

The number of foreign visitors to Japan fell 0.4 percent in November from a year earlier to 2,441,300, declining for the second straight month due to a continued sharp fall in tourists from South Korea amid a deterioration in bilateral ties, government data showed Wednesday.

If the trend continues, the number of foreign visitors is likely to total around 32 million this year, making the government’s goal of 40 million in 2020 a difficult goal.

“A number of measures are necessary in order to meet the target of 40 million visitors,” Japan Tourism Agency Commissioner Hiroshi Tabata said at a news conference. “We’ll develop programs to create demand and attract more visitors.”

According to the agency, the number of foreign visitors totaled 29,355,700 in the first 11 months of the year, up 2.8 percent from the same period a year earlier.

The number of South Korean visitors fell 65.1 percent to 205,000 in November, following a 65.5 percent decrease in October and a 58.1 percent drop in September.

RELATED STORIES

Bilateral relations have soured since South Korean court rulings last year ordered Japanese firms to compensate wartime forced laborers during Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula between 1910 and 1945.

The row has escalated in recent months into a tit-for-tat trade dispute, prompting each country to revoke the other’s preferential trade status.

However, with the drop in the number of visitors from South Korea beginning to level off, Tabata expressed hope there would be a recovery in visitors from that country.

“Some travel firms in South Korea are starting to see a pickup in reservations for trips to Japan,” he said.

To meet the target of 40 million inbound visitors next year, the country would need average growth in visitor numbers of 13 percent in both 2019 and 2020 to achieve the goal.

While visitor numbers are expected to rise when Tokyo hosts the Summer Games next year, some previous host cities have experienced a fall in inbound visitors during the events as travelers seek to avoid large crowds and sharp increases in accommodation fees.

The government will increase the number of international flights at both Haneda and Narita airports serving Tokyo in the hope of reaching the target.

By country and region, China led with 750,900 visitors in November, up 21.7 percent, followed by Taiwan at 392,100, up 11.4 percent, and South Korea in third place.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe (left) and Defense Minister Taro Kono walk together in Beijing before having a meeting.
Japanese and Chinese defense ministers agree to boost mutual trust
Defense Minister Taro Kono and his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Wei Fengzhe, agreed to work to boost mutual trust and strengthen communication amid growing Japanese concerns over Beijing's increasi...
Tsukasa Akimoto
Office of LDP's Tsukasa Akimoto raided over ties to Chinese casino-linked firm
Public prosecutors raided on Thursday the constituency office of a ruling party lawmaker over his alleged ties with a Chinese company that is interested in joining a casino project but is also susp...
A stroller tilts backward due to the weight of a bag hung on its handle during a test at the National Consumer Affairs Center of Japan in Tokyo.
Japanese consumer agency warns against hanging belongings on baby strollers after series of accid...
The National Consumer Affairs Center of Japan is calling for people to use baby strollers correctly, following a series of accidents caused by poor balance due to belongings being hung on stroll...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Tourists crowd a slope leading to Kiyomizu Temple, one of the most popular tourist attractions in Kyoto. | KYODO

, , , ,