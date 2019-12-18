Japan to ease rules on subsidies for workers relocating outside Tokyo area

The government plans to ease its requirements for providing subsidies to people who move to places outside the Tokyo area in order to take new jobs, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

Despite the government’s target of providing the subsidies to 3,984 individuals by the end of fiscal 2019, they had been used in only 43 cases as of the end of October.

Currently, recipients must have lived within or commuted the Tokyo area for five years or more in succession in order to receive the subsidies of up to ¥1 million.

Following the change, the subsidies will be newly available to people who live or work in Tokyo for a total of at least five years in the last 10-year period, including those who return to the Tokyo area after living elsewhere and then relocate out of the area again.

The change will be reflected in the government’s budget for fiscal 2020, which starts next April. For the purposes of the subsidies, the Tokyo area is considered to include Tokyo’s three neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa as well as the 23 wards of the capital.

The subsidy program was launched in fiscal 2019 with the aim of reducing an excessive concentration of the population in Tokyo and addressing workforce gaps in other areas.

When people moving with families find jobs at companies selected by the prefectures to which they relocate, they receive the subsidy of ¥1 million. Single people relocating receive a subsidy of ¥600,000.

The government will also expand the scope of companies eligible for the subsidies, from the current rules that require firms to have capital of ¥1 billion or less to allowing participation by those with a capital of up to some ¥5 billion with local government permission.

The government hopes that the easing of the requirements will encourage greater use of the subsidies and promote relocation from the Tokyo area, the sources said. It plans to keep the subsidy program in place through fiscal 2024.