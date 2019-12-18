Business / Corporate

Fujifilm to acquire Hitachi's diagnostic imaging equipment business

JIJI

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. is in the final stages of negotiations to acquire Hitachi Ltd.’s diagnostic imaging equipment business for about ¥170 billion, informed sources have said.

The move comes as Fujifilm is strengthening its medical-related businesses, while Hitachi has been seeking to sell the imaging equipment business as part of its group restructuring.

Fujifilm is one of the world’s largest suppliers of systems to manage medical data in a unified manner at hospitals.

The company estimates sales at its health care division including medical information technology operations at ¥520 billion for the year through March 2020, and aims to boost the figure to ¥1 trillion in the mid-2020s.

The two manufacturers are expected to make an announcement on the matter as early as Wednesday, the sources said.

