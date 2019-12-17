Michael Flynn (center) arrives at federal court in Washington in 2017. A judge set a sentencing hearing for Flynn after rejecting arguments from the former Trump administration national security adviser that prosecutors had withheld evidence favorable to his case. | AP

World / Crime & Legal

Judge sets Michael Flynn sentencing, rejects defense arguments

AP

WASHINGTON – A federal judge on Monday scheduled a sentencing hearing for next month for Michael Flynn after rejecting arguments from the former Trump administration national security adviser that prosecutors had withheld evidence favorable to his case.

The order from U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington pushes the case closer to a resolution following months of challenges and arguments from Flynn’s attorneys, who had accused the Justice Department of not producing evidence that they insisted was relevant to the prosecution.

Sullivan disagreed in a lengthy opinion Monday, saying Flynn’s attorneys had failed “to explain how most of the requested information that the government has not already provided to him is relevant and material to his underlying offense.”

Flynn, of Middletown, Rhode Island, was supposed to have been sentenced a year ago after admitting lying to the FBI about his interactions with the then-Russian ambassador to the United States. He abruptly asked for the hearing to be postponed so that he could continue cooperating with prosecutors in hopes of securing a lighter punishment for himself.

Since then, he has changed attorneys, who have challenged the basis for the prosecution and accused prosecutors of holding onto relevant information that they said could point to his innocence.

Sullivan rejected those arguments, as well as defense efforts to connect Flynn’s case to that of the late Alaska Sen. Ted Stevens. That case, which was also presided over by Sullivan, was ultimately thrown out amid allegations that prosecutors withheld favorable evidence.

“This case is not United States v. Theodore F. Stevens,” Sullivan wrote.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Cuban Foreign Ministry General Director for U.S. Affairs Carlos Fernandez de Cossio attends the annual U.S.-Cuban academic conference in Havana Monday.
Cuba said braced for United States to sever diplomatic relations
Cuba's Communist government is braced for the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to sever diplomatic relations although it hopes that does not come to pass, a top Cuban diplomat said on ...
Medics transport survivors of a migrant shipwreck to a hospital in Nador, northern Morocco, Monday. Seven sub-Saharan migrants died Monday and 70 other people were rescued when their boat sank while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Morocco to Spain, according to a military official.
Seven African migrants dead, 70 saved from shipwreck, Moroccan military says
Seven African migrants died Monday and 70 other people were rescued when their boat sank while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Morocco to Spain, according to a military official. The ...
Members of the Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, carry the body of a victim afer reported Russian airstrikes in Maar Shamarin village in Syria's northwestern Idlib province on Monday.
Apparent Russian airstrikes on rebel-held northwest Syria's Idlib kill three, including two kids
Airstrikes in rebel-held areas of northwestern Syria killed three people on Monday, including two children, opposition activists said. In recent weeks, shelling and airstrikes in Idlib province ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Michael Flynn (center) arrives at federal court in Washington in 2017. A judge set a sentencing hearing for Flynn after rejecting arguments from the former Trump administration national security adviser that prosecutors had withheld evidence favorable to his case. | AP

, , , ,