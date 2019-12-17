Members of the Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, carry the body of a victim afer reported Russian airstrikes in Maar Shamarin village in Syria's northwestern Idlib province on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

World

Apparent Russian airstrikes on rebel-held northwest Syria's Idlib kill three, including two kids

AP

BEIRUT – Airstrikes in rebel-held areas of northwestern Syria killed three people on Monday, including two children, opposition activists said.

In recent weeks, shelling and airstrikes in Idlib province have intensified. The government of Syrian President Bashar Assad appears to be preparing for a ground offensive to fortify the main highway linking the capital, Damascus, with the northern city of Aleppo.

That highway cuts through the strategic town of Maaret al-Numan, which lies about 10 km (6 miles) to the west of the village of Maasaran, where Monday’s airstrikes took place.

One woman was killed in Maasaran, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and a citizen-journalist who goes by the name of Izeddine.

Two children from the same family were also killed and at least five people were wounded by warplanes that targeted a grain warehouse next to an internally displaced camp in the town of Binnish, according to the Observatory and another citizen journalist, Assad al-Assad.

The Observatory and the activists said Russian warplanes carried out the strikes. Russia has since 2015 been a main backer of the Syrian government, which has all but won the war militarily with Moscow’s help.

Idlib remains the country’s last opposition stronghold, and is dominated by al-Qaida-linked militants.

Syrian troops launched a four-month offensive earlier this year against Idlib, forcing hundreds of thousands of civilians to flee their homes.

A fragile cease-fire halted the advance at the end of August, but in recent weeks it has repeatedly been violated.

The Observatory reported that the Syrian government has been beefing up reinforcements in an apparent preparation for a ground offensive.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Medics transport survivors of a migrant shipwreck to a hospital in Nador, northern Morocco, Monday. Seven sub-Saharan migrants died Monday and 70 other people were rescued when their boat sank while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Morocco to Spain, according to a military official.
Seven African migrants dead, 70 saved from shipwreck, Moroccan military says
Seven African migrants died Monday and 70 other people were rescued when their boat sank while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Morocco to Spain, according to a military official. The ...
A woman holds her dengue-infected son to a doctor at a hospital in Aslam of Hajja province, Yemen, Nov. 14.
Dengue fever finds breeding ground in war-weary Yemen
Ibrahim Ali al-Jadari's four teenage daughters lie at home on intravenous drips that will soon run out as they, like tens of thousands of other Yemenis, battle a seasonal surge of dengue fever. ...
A demonstrator vapes during a consumer advocate groups and vape storeowners rally outside of the White House to protest the proposed vaping flavor ban in Washington Nov. 9. E-cigarette use significantly increases the risk of developing chronic lung diseases like asthma, bronchitis, emphysema and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, according to a long-term study published Monday that also found vaping was less harmful than smoking.
E-cigarettes raise lung disease risks but less than smoking: study
E-cigarette use significantly increases the risk of developing chronic lung diseases like asthma, bronchitis, emphysema and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, according to a long term study pub...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Members of the Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, carry the body of a victim afer reported Russian airstrikes in Maar Shamarin village in Syria's northwestern Idlib province on Monday. | AFP-JIJI Smoke billows from the site of reported bombardment by Syrian regime forces in Tal al-Shih village, near al-Ghadfah town, in Syria's northwestern Idlib province on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , ,