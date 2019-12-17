National

Top Japanese diplomat hopes to restart territorial talks during Moscow trip

JIJI

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will seek to restart stalled negotiations with Russia over a territorial row as he begins his five-day trip to Moscow on Tuesday.

Visiting Russia for the first time since becoming Japan’s top diplomat, Motegi will meet his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on Thursday. The two have met twice before, albeit only briefly on the sidelines of international meetings.

Motegi will take part in his first round of talks regarding the Russian-held islands off Hokkaido.

Japan and Russia are deadlocked over sovereignty and historical claims on the islands, which were seized from Japan by Soviet troops in 1945, with the issue preventing the two countries from concluding a World War II peace treaty.

Motegi will also seek to coordinate a meeting between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who last met in September. The two leaders were slated to meet in November during a summit meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Chile, but the APEC event was called off due to anti-government protests.

The Japanese minister is banking on a strategy for progress in territorial issue talks by quickly moving ahead with planned joint economic activities on the disputed islands, as sought by Russia. A test run of a sightseeing tour for Japanese people took place this autumn, and Motegi hopes to discuss fully implementing the initiative as early as next spring, in his meeting with Lavrov.

Motegi will cochair a meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee on Trade and Economic Issues with Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin on Wednesday.

