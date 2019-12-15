Luca de Meo | REUTERS

Business / Corporate

Renault offers CEO job to SEAT's Luca De Meo, says La Vanguardia

Reuters

MADRID – French carmaker Renault has offered the chairman of Volkswagen’s SEAT brand, Luca de Meo, the job of chief executive, Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia reported on Saturday, citing anonymous sources.

The report said De Meo would initially become CEO of Renault for two years before taking over responsibility for the group’s alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi.

It was reported previously that De Meo was a possible candidate for the top job, along with interim Chief Executive Clotilde Delbos and Patrick Koller, the Franco-German CEO of car parts maker Faurecia.

If confirmed, De Meo’s appointment would help end a prolonged period of turbulence for the French carmaker, which has been struggling to recover from the high-profile arrest of former leader Carlos Ghosn a year ago.

Renault and SEAT declined to comment on the newspaper report.

Ghosn, who helped forge the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, was arrested in Japan last November on financial misconduct charges that he denies.

Financial chief Delbos took over the reins at Renault after former CEO Thierry Bollore was ousted in October in a purge of executives associated with the Ghosn-era, a move intended to help patch up the strained alliance with Nissan.

Italian-born De Meo has served as the chairman of SEAT’s executive committee for four years, overseeing a resurgence in the Barcelona-based company’s sales and boosting its prominence within the Volkswagen group.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

After adding its most advanced autonomous driving technology, Nissan unveiled a new version of its Skyline GT sports sedan in Yokohama in July.
Japan's automakers adding safety devices to prevent fatal pedal mishaps as drivers gray
In response to several tragic road accidents, Japan's automakers are upgrading their safety technologies. In September, Nissan Motor Co. released a premium version of the Skyline sports sedan eq...
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands after making joint statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Nov. 9, 2017.
Phase one trade deal with China gets tepid reception in U.S.
After U.S. officials announced a truce in the trade war with China with much fanfare, economists and trade experts call it largely a victory for Beijing. Following a dispute that raged fo...
Image Not Available
FSA to punish Japan Post group by year-end over inappropriate sales practices
The Financial Services Agency is expected to slap administrative penalties on the Japan Post Holdings Co. group by the end of this month over inappropriate insurance sales practices by Japan Pos...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Luca de Meo | REUTERS

, ,