Masashi Ishibashi, former chairman of defunct Japan Socialist Party, dies at 95

Masashi Ishibashi, former chairman of the now-defunct Japan Socialist Party who worked to lead the party to a realistic path during the postwar years, died in the city of Fukuoka earlier this month. He was 95.

After the end of World War II Ishibashi, who was born in Taiwan, worked for the Allied occupation forces in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture.

After serving as secretary-general of the All Japan Garrison Forces Labor Union’s Sasebo branch and a Nagasaki Prefectural Assembly member, Ishibashi was first elected to the Diet in 1955 as a House of Representatives lawmaker from a constituency in Nagasaki. He was elected to the Lower House for a total of 12 consecutive times.

Over the revision of the Japan-U.S. security treaty in 1960 Ishibashi, known as being well-versed in the fields of diplomacy and defense, grilled then Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi.

Ishibashi was part of the JSP’s “Anpo Gonin Otoko,” or the squad of five men versed in issues related to the security treaty. Also among them was former JSP Chairman Ichio Asukata.

In 1966, Ishibashi published his vision for the JSP to run on a platform of unarmed neutrality. He succeeded Asukata as party chairman in 1983 after serving as secretary-general and deputy chairman.

As chief, Ishibashi took a realistic stance, arguing, among other things, that “the Self-Defense Forces is against the Constitution but legal.” He also put together a new party declaration that highlighted the JSP’s determination to transform it into a party capable of taking power.

Ishibashi resigned as chairman to take responsibility for the party’s setback in simultaneous elections for both chambers of the Diet in 1986. He was succeeded by the iconic late party leader Takako Doi.

He retired from politics by not running in the 1990 Lower House election.