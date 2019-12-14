Stephen Biegun | REUTERS

Asia Pacific / Politics

U.S. envoy to visit Seoul and Tokyo as deadline looms for stalled North Korea talks

Reuters

SEOUL – The U.S. special envoy for North Korea will arrive in South Korea on Sunday ahead of a year-end deadline set by Pyongyang for Washington to soften its approach to stalled denuclearization talks, Seoul and Washington said on Friday.

Stephen Biegun will be in Seoul for a three-day stay and consult with his counterpart Lee Do-hoon and other officials, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

“The two sides will exchange extensive views on the recent situation on the Korean Peninsula and discuss ways to bring substantial progress on achieving a complete denuclearization and enduring peace,” the ministry said in a statement.

Biegun will also travel to Tokyo and meet with his Japanese counterpart, the U.S. State Department said.

Tension has been rising in recent weeks as Pyongyang has conducted a series of weapons tests and waged a war of words with U.S. President Donald Trump, stoking fears the two countries could return to a collision course that they had been on before launching diplomacy last year.

Biegun’s trip led to speculation he might try to salvage negotiations by reaching out to North Korea, or by publicly sending a message.

North Korea has vowed to take an unspecified “new path” if the United States fails to address its demands before the end of the year.

On Thursday, it said Washington had “nothing to offer” even if talks were to reopen, and the United States warned against any resumption of “unfortunate ill-advised behavior.”

“In any case, Biegun would try to give an impression that they won’t be manipulated by the North Koreans, while making clear that they want to keep talking,” a diplomatic source in Seoul said, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Trump met three times since last year to negotiate an end to Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs, but there has been scant progress, with working-level talks in Stockholm led by Biegun in October breaking down.

U.S. officials came to that meeting seeking a “complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization,” and a moratorium on weapons tests as a first step, while a North Korean negotiator accused them of sticking to their “old viewpoint and attitude.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet Commander Adm. John Aquilino talks to reporters during an interview at the U.S. Embassy in Bangkok on Friday.
U.S. Pacific commander says China seeks to intimidate region
China's activities in territory it claims in the South China Sea are meant to intimidate other nations in the region, the commander of the U.S. Navy's Pacific Fleet said Friday. Adm. John Aquili...
The White Island volcano is just one of many destinations that bring thrills but carry risks in New Zealand.
Deadly eruption puts spotlight on risk in New Zealand's booming adventure tourism industry
Adventure tourism is a key part of New Zealand's appeal, but the White Island volcano eruption is a tragic reminder that such activities carry genuine risks that must be better explained to travele...
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi leaves the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the top United Nations court, after court hearings in a case filed by Gambia against Myanmar alleging genocide against the minority Muslim Rohingya population, in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday.
Nobel winner's army defense blasted in Myanmar genocide case
Lawyers seeking to halt what they allege is ongoing genocide in Myanmar slammed leader Aung San Suu Kyi's defense of her country's armed forces, saying Thursday that the Nobel Peace Prize winner...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Stephen Biegun | REUTERS

, , , , , , , , , , ,