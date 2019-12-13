Former Bolivian leader Morales moves to Argentina, is granted asylum

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales looks on during an interview with Reuters in Mexico City Nov. 15. | REUTERS

BUENOS AIRES – Officials say former Bolivian President Evo Morales has flown to Argentina, where the new center-left government has granted him political asylum.

Argentina Foreign Minister Felipe Sola told the Todo Noticias news channel Thursday that Morales’ was “very appreciative” to be in Buenos Aires.

Morales will live in the capital with his two children, who arrived on Nov. 23. The former president fled Boliva for Mexico after nationwide protests and a loss of support from the police and military, then traveled to Cuba for several days.

Sola said Argentia’s proximity to Bolivia was attractive to Morales.

“He feels better here than in Mexico, which is far away,” said Sola, who took office Tuesday in the new government of President Alberto Fernandez.

Sola said Morales would have a justified fear for his safety if he stayed in Bolivia.

“If we didn’t take care of him he’d very quickly be afraid for his life,” Sola said, adding that he hoped Morales would not make political statements from his new home in Argentina.

Morales was accompanied by at least four former high-ranking officials in his administration. He has been accused of sedition and terrorism by the administration of interim President Jeanine Anez, who took power amid unrest that has claimed at least 32 lives.

Riot police fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Bolivian ex-President Evo Morales and locals discontented with the political situation during a protest in La Paz on Nov. 13. | AFP-JIJI

