Recording devices found in downtown Minneapolis Hyatt hotel rooms

AP

MINNEAPOLIS – Police are investigating after recording devices were found in guest rooms at the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Minneapolis.

It’s not immediately known if the devices recorded any guests, police spokesman John Elder told the Star Tribune.

“We have not mined any data from those as of yet,” he said. “We are working to ascertain what it is that we have.”

When asked how many rooms were involved, Elder said “not many.” He also said it doesn’t appear that anyone associated with the hotel was involved.

The Hyatt Hotel released a statement to WCCO-TV saying guest safety and security is a top priority and the hotel is cooperating with authorities.

