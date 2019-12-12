Abu-Ali Abdur'Rahman attends a hearing in Nashville, Tennessee, in August. Tennessee's highest court has put a hold on the pending execution of the black inmate after he raised claims that racism tainted the jury selection at his trial. | AP

World / Crime & Legal

Execution on hold in Tennessee after racism argument is raised

AP

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – The pending execution of a black inmate was put on hold Wednesday by Tennessee’s highest court after the inmate said racism tainted the jury selection at his trial.

In August, a Nashville judge approved an agreement between Abu-Ali Abdur-Rahman and Nashville’s district attorney to resentence Abdur’Rahman to life in prison because of the racism claims. Under the order, Abdur’Rahman was to remain on death row for 30 days until the order became final, at which time he would be reclassified and moved. However, Tennessee’s attorney general appealed the agreement three weeks later, putting the resentencing on hold and leaving Abdur’Rahman on death row.

Abdur’Rahman was scheduled to be executed in April, but the Tennessee Supreme Court’s Wednesday order puts that off until the appeal can be heard.

Abdur’Rahman was sentenced to die for the 1986 murder of Patrick Daniels. Police said Daniels and Norma Jean Norman were bound with duct tape and stabbed repeatedly with a butcher knife at Norman’s home.

Norman survived and Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk has said he spoke with her before agreeing to the resentencing. Funk said Norman has forgiven Abdur’Rahman but does not want to see him ever released from prison.

Abdur’Rahman’s resentencing agreement with Funk came after Abdur’Rahman presented evidence that prosecutors at his original trial showed a preference for white jurors. In his appeal, Attorney General Herbert Slatery argued that the agreement “circumvented established legal procedures.”

Attorneys for Abdur’Rahman have argued that Slatery’s appeal threatens the division of power between the attorney general and local prosecutors. They argue that Funk does not require Slatery’s approval nor can Slatery veto Funk’s decisions.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Air Force Gen. Eduardo Mosqueira speaks during a news conference at his headquarters in Punta Arenas, Chile, Wednesda. Chilean officials say they've found debris believed to be from a transport plane that vanished en route to Antarctica.
Debris found believed to be from missing plane, Chile says
The Chilean Air Force says it has recovered debris believed to be from a military transport plan carrying 38 people that vanished days earlier en route to Antarctica. Air Force Gen. Eduardo Mosq...
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg delivers a speech during a high-level event on the climate emergency hosted by the Chilean presidency during the U.N. Climate Change Conference COP25 at the 'IFEMA — Feria de Madrid' exhibition center, in Madrid Wednesday.
Greta Thunberg slams 'misleading' climate pledges at chaotic U.N. summit
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg accused rich countries of "misleading" people over climate action at U.N. talks in Madrid on Wednesday hours before a veteran leader of the global environmental move...
Male inmates prepare to march back to their dorm following lunch at The Gainesville State School in Gainesville, Texas, i 2007. A new federal report has found the number of kids who say they've been sexually victimized while in juvenile detention centers is dropping across the U.S. compared to years past. But remarkably high rates of sexual victimization persist in 12 facilities stretching from Oregon to Florida, including Gainesville, according to the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics special report released Wednesday.
Fewer kids report sex abuse in U.S. juvenile detention centers but high rates persist at 12 facil...
A new federal report has found the number of kids who say they have been sexually victimized in juvenile detention centers has dropped across the U.S. compared with past years. But remarkably high ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Abu-Ali Abdur'Rahman attends a hearing in Nashville, Tennessee, in August. Tennessee's highest court has put a hold on the pending execution of the black inmate after he raised claims that racism tainted the jury selection at his trial. | AP

, , , , ,