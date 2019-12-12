National

M4.2 quake hits northern Hokkaido but no tsunami warning issued

Kyodo

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 struck northern Hokkaido early Thursday and measured lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale to 7, Japan’s weather agency said.

The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at around 1:09 a.m., was about 7 km underground in Soya region of Hokkaido, the Meteorological Agency said. The agency did not issue a tsunami warning.

The agency later revised downward the magnitude of the quake from 4.4 to 4.2.

The temblor registered lower 5 intensity in the town of Toyotomi and 4 in the town of Horobetsu, the agency said. The weather agency defines lower 5 as an intensity at which many people are frightened and feel the need to hold onto something stable.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage from the quake.

Nonetheless, the latest shaking has increased the risk of falling rocks and landslides should another quake of similar intensity hit soon, a weather agency official said at a press conference in Tokyo, urging people in the northern region to be on alert for around the next week.

Following the quake, Hokkaido’s government launched a task force headed by Gov. Naomichi Suzuki to deal with the situation.

A male official of Horobetsu in his 40s told Kyodo News, “I felt a strong shake while sleeping at my home.” He added that the town government is gathering information on possible damage from the quake.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

An activist wearing a mask depicting Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe takes part in a protest to demand that Japan stop supporting coal, outside the venue of the U.N. climate change conference (COP25) in Madrid Dec. 5.
At Madrid climate talks, Japan's Shinjiro Koizumi confronts critics over coal
Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on Wednesday that global criticism of his country's "addiction to coal" was hitting home, but warned he had yet to win wider government buy-in fo...
Haruka Kobayashi
Man appeals life sentence over murder of 7-year-old girl in Niigata
A man appealed Wednesday against the life sentence he was handed earlier this month for the 2018 murder of a 7-year-old girl in the city of Niigata, his lawyer said. The defense team for Haruka ...
This drawing by a courtroom sketch artist shows the trial in Tokyo of former top farm bureaucrat Hideaki Kumazawa, who is accused of killing his reclusive son.
Former top farm ministry official admits to murdering reclusive son in first day of trial
A former top bureaucrat at the farm ministry admitted Wednesday to killing his socially reclusive son, during the first day of his high-profile trial in Tokyo. Hideaki Kumazawa, 76, who o...

,