A bicyclist rides a bike past a Google Inc. sign in front of the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California. | BLOOMBERG

National / Crime & Legal

Japanese court orders Google to erase search results on man's arrest

Kyodo

SAPPORO – A court ordered Google Inc. on Thursday to erase news search results about an arrest of a man who claimed that showing information about the case that was later dropped was an invasion of privacy.

It is the first court ruling in Japan ordering a search engine provider to delete information, according to lawyers familiar with cases about the right to be forgotten.

According to the Sapporo District Court ruling, the man was arrested in July 2012 on allegations of sexual assault but the charges were dropped in October of that year because of insufficient evidence.

The court ruled that the search results in question showing a crime-themed bulletin board give the impression that the man was found guilty and have caused significant inconvenience to him.

His lawyer told reporters that the plaintiff is considering appealing the case because the ruling does not apply to some of the search results about his arrest.

Google declined to comment on the ruling.

The Supreme Court said in its first ruling in 2017 on conditions regarding whether to delete search results that deletion of references can be allowed only when the significance of privacy protection clearly outweighs that of information disclosure.

The top court said then that approval should be based on such factors as the degree of damage caused to privacy, how broadly specific searches can be carried out, the purpose and significance of the news articles at issue and the necessity of reporting accurate information about those involved.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The Tokyo District Court building in Tokyo
Court rules limit on toilet use for transgender government official illegal
A court ordered the government Thursday to pay damages to a transgender official, ruling that it was illegal for her workplace to impose restrictions on her use of women's toilets. The T...
The United Nations World Tourism Organization and UNESCO open a two-day gathering on tourism and culture Thursday in Kyoto.
Tourism's effect on historic cities and sites in focus as global conference kicks off in Kyoto
Rising concerns worldwide about what an increase in tourism is doing to historic cities, cultural sites and the environment loomed over the start Thursday of a two-day gathering in Kyoto on tourism...
Counterprotesters denounce a rally by right-wing nationalists in Kawasaki in May. The city has passed an ordinance against hate speech that can lead to criminal penalties for violators.
Kawasaki enacts Japan's first bill punishing hate speech
Kawasaki on Thursday passed an ordinance against hate speech and, in a first in Japan, violators can be slapped with criminal penalties. The new ordinance enacted at the Kawasaki Municipal Assem...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A bicyclist rides a bike past a Google Inc. sign in front of the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California. | BLOOMBERG

, , , ,