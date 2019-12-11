Ted Wells, Jr., the lead attorney for Exxon, leaves New York Supreme Court in New York, after opening arguments in a lawsuit against Exxon in October. Exxon Mobil prevailed Tuesday in a lawsuit accusing the energy giant of downplaying the toll that climate change regulations could take on its business, with a judge saying the state attorney general's case didn't prove the company deceived investors — but also didn't excuse it of any accountability for global warming. | AP

Business

Exxon Mobil prevails in New York climate change lawsuit

Reuters

NEW YORK – A judge on Tuesday ruled in favor of Exxon Mobil Corp. in a lawsuit brought by New York state accusing the oil company of hiding from investors the true cost of addressing climate change.

Justice Barry Ostrager in Manhattan Supreme Court ruled that the state attorney general failed to produce any evidence that investors were misled. The case, filed in October 2018, was the first of several climate change lawsuits against major oil companies to go to trial.

The lawsuit by the office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James said that Exxon Mobil caused investors to lose up to $1.6 billion by falsely telling them it had properly evaluated the impact of future climate regulations on its business.

The lawsuit said the company told investors it was projecting the impact of future regulations by using a “proxy cost” of up to $80 per ton of carbon emissions in wealthy countries by 2040, but internally used figures as low as $40 per ton or none at all.

Exxon Mobil countered that the proxy cost and the internal greenhouse gas costs were distinct and used for different purposes.

Ostrager wrote in Tuesday’s decision that the evidence supported the company’s argument that the two types of projected costs were “different metrics.”

“What the evidence at trial revealed is that Exxon Mobil executives and employees were uniformly committed to rigorously discharging their duties in the most comprehensive and meticulous manner possible,” the judge wrote.

The attorney general’s office had no immediate comment.

“Today’s ruling affirms the position Exxon Mobil has held throughout the New York attorney general’s baseless investigation,” company spokesman Casey Norton said in a statement. “We provided our investors with accurate information on the risks of climate change.”

The trial featured testimony from investors, experts and former Exxon Chief Executive Officer Rex Tillerson, who denied the allegations against the company.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Employees work at a pork processing plant owned by Henan Shuanghui Group Ltd., in Luohe, in central China's Henan province, in 2013. China's finance ministry Fridaysaid Beijing is waiving tariff hikes on U.S. soybeans and pork while the two sides negotiate a trade deal.
Trump's Dec. 15 China tariffs threaten a long list of Christmas favorites
U.S. President Donald Trump has days to decide whether to impose tariffs on nearly $160 billion in Chinese consumer goods just weeks before Christmas, a move that could be unwelcome in both the Uni...
Kim Woo-choong, center, former chairman of collapsed conglomerate Daewoo Group, answers reporters' questions as he arrived at the Supreme Prosecutor's Office in Seoul in 2005. Kim, the founder of the now-collapsed business group whose rise and fall symbolized South Korea's much turbulent rapid economic growth in the 1970s, has died.
Kim Woo-choong, disgraced founder of Daewoo business group, dies at 82
Kim Woo-choong, the disgraced founder of the now-collapsed Daewoo business group whose rise and fall symbolized South Korea's turbulent rapid economic growth in the 1970s, has died. He was 82. K...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a news conference to discuss the United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade agreement, Tuesday on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Nancy Pelosi announces agreement on North American trade pact
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced agreement on a modified North American trade pact, handing President Donald Trump a major Capitol Hill win on the same day that Democrats announced t...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Ted Wells, Jr., the lead attorney for Exxon, leaves New York Supreme Court in New York, after opening arguments in a lawsuit against Exxon in October. Exxon Mobil prevailed Tuesday in a lawsuit accusing the energy giant of downplaying the toll that climate change regulations could take on its business, with a judge saying the state attorney general's case didn't prove the company deceived investors — but also didn't excuse it of any accountability for global warming. | AP

, , , , , ,