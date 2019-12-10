Sanna Marin of Finland's Social Democrates is pictured after she was elected to the post of Prime Minister, in Helsinki on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

World / Politics

Finland's Parliament picks Sanna Marin as world's youngest sitting prime minister

AP

HELSINKI – Finland’s Parliament chose Sanna Marin as the country’s new prime minister Tuesday, making the 34-year-old the world’s youngest sitting head of government.

Marin is heading a five-party, center-left coalition. The four other parties in the coalition are headed by women — three of whom are in their early 30s.

The Nordic country’s Parliament, the 200-seat Eduskunta, approved Marin in a 99-70 vote. The government has a comfortable majority of 117 seats.

President Sauli Niinisto will formally hand Marin her mandate later Tuesday, after which she will officially become prime minister.

The appointment of Marin and her new government on Tuesday allows Marin to represent Finland at the European Union summit in Brussels later this week. Finland currently holds the bloc’s rotating presidency until the end of the year.

Having emerged as Finland’s largest party in the April election, the Social Democrats were able to appoint one of their own to the post of prime minister in the nation of 5.5 million people.

The coalition of the Social Democrats, the Center Party and three junior partners has said they are committed to the government program agreed upon after the April election and will continue in Marin’s new Cabinet.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
U.S. Attorney General William Barr says FBI may have acted in 'bad faith' on 'baseless' Russia probe
U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday he is still not fully convinced that the FBI acted without bias when it opened its 2016 investigation into links between President Donald Trump's ...
A copy of the Articles of Impeachment are seen Tuesday in Washington. House Democrats announced they are pushing ahead with two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — charging he corrupted the U.S. election process and endangered national security in his dealings with Ukraine.
White House will wait for Senate trial to address impeachment charges
President Donald Trump will address the two impeachment charges brought by Democrats on Tuesday during the U.S. Senate trial phase of the proceedings — continuing to opt not to argue the merits of ...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a joint news conference at the State Department in Washington Tuesday.
Arms control and Ukraine said on tap for Trump and Mike Pompeo's meeting with Russia's Sergey Lavrov
Arms control, Ukraine and Syria are headlining the meetings that President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will have Tuesday with Russia's foreign minister, who is making his first ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Sanna Marin of Finland's Social Democrates is pictured after she was elected to the post of Prime Minister, in Helsinki on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

,