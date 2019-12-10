North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walks to greet U.S. President Donald Trump at the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea in June. The U.S. on Monday called a U.N. Security Council meeting this week on the risk of North Korean "provocation" as Pyongyang demands U.S. concessions by a yearend deadline. | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific / Social Issues

U.S. backs out of UNSC meeting over North Korea's human rights, instead wants look at 'provocation' threat

AP

UNITED NATIONS – The United States changed its mind and is now refusing to sign a letter that would have authorized the U.N. Security Council to hold a meeting Tuesday on the human rights situation in North Korea, diplomats said Monday.

Without support from the United States, European and other countries that wanted the U.N.’s most powerful body to discuss human rights in North Korea can’t go ahead because they are now one vote short of the minimum nine “yes” votes required, the diplomats said, speaking on condition of anonymity because discussions were private.

North Korean U.N. Ambassador Kim Song sent a letter to all 14 council members except the U.S. on Dec. 4 warning that holding a meeting on its human rights would be “another serious provocation” resulting from America’s “hostile policy.” Kim said a meeting would increase tensions on the Korean Peninsula and the North would “respond strongly to the last.”

A U.S. State Department spokesperson, asked about the human rights meeting, said the U.S. Mission to the United Nations will seek a council discussion this week including “a comprehensive update on recent developments on the Korean Peninsula including recent missile launches and the possibility of an escalatory … provocation” by North Korea.

North Korea has carried out 13 ballistic missile launches since May and on Sunday it said it had performed a “very important test” at its long-range rocket launch site. This sparked wide speculation that the test involved a new engine for either a space launch vehicle or a long-range missile.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Tour operators rescue people minutes after the volcano on New Zealand's White Island erupted on Monday.
Hope fades for eight missing after New Zealand volcanic island erupts
Eight people were missing and presumed dead Tuesday after a volcanic eruption covered a small New Zealand island popular with tourists in hot ash and steam, killing five people and seriously injuri...
U.S. Army soldiers from NATO are seen through a cracked window of an armed vehicle in a checkpoint during a patrol against Islamic State militants at the Deh Bala district in the eastern Afghanistan province of Nangarhar last year. Senior U.S. officials insisted that progress was being made in Afghanistan despite clear evidence the war there had become unwinnable, The Washington Post reported Monday after obtaining thousands of U.S. government documents on the conflict.
U.S. misled public on progress in Afghanistan war: report
The U.S. government across three White House administrations misled the public about failures in the Afghanistan war, often suggesting success where it didn't exist, according to thousands of pages...
Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) activists take part in a torch light procession to protest the government's Citizenship Amendment Bill, in Guwahati on Monday. India's parliament saw raucous scenes Monday and protests raged in the northeast of the country as MPs debated legislation that stands to give citizenship to religious minorities from neighboring countries, but not Muslims.
India's lower house passes contentious nationality bill seen as anti-Muslim
India's lower house passed controversial legislation early Tuesday that will grant citizenship to religious minorities from neighboring countries, but not Muslims, amid raucous scenes in parliament...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walks to greet U.S. President Donald Trump at the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea in June. The U.S. on Monday called a U.N. Security Council meeting this week on the risk of North Korean "provocation" as Pyongyang demands U.S. concessions by a yearend deadline. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , , ,