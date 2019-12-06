Business

Nissan gives U.S. workers two unpaid days off as America sales slump

AP

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE – Nissan Motor Co. is making its U.S. factory and office employees take two days off without pay amid slumping sales.

The company’s U.S. sales this year are down 7.8 percent through November.

Nissan says nearly all of its 21,000 U.S. workers must take Jan. 2 and 3 off without compensation. A company statement says the furloughs will “optimize business performance and competitiveness.”

All of Nissan’s U.S. factories and offices will be affected by the furloughs, including the North American headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, near Nashville. Nissan and Infiniti dealerships will remain open.

Most Nissan and Infiniti luxury brand models in the U.S. are in a sales slump, including the company’s top seller, the Nissan Rogue compact SUV, with sales down 12.6 percent so far this year.

Nissan’s profit from July through September was half of what it earned a year ago. The company’s sales and brand power have crumbled following the November 2018 arrest of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn. Allegations against him include underreporting of his compensation and breaching trust by making dubious payments.

Last summer the Japanese automaker said it would cut 12,500 jobs, or about 9 percent of its global workforce, to pare costs and turn around its business.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A South African Airways jetliiner is seen at the O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg Nov. 15. SAA was placed under a state-approved rescue plan Thursday as part of a restructuring process after a week-long strike was held last month.
South Africa makes last-ditch move to save state airline
South Africa's government will cede control of the national airline to a restructuring specialist in a last-ditch attempt to save the cash-strapped business from collapse. As part of a rescue pl...
James Kuffner, chief executive officer at the Toyota Research Institute-Advanced Development Inc., speaks during the Bloomberg Year Ahead summit in Tokyo on Thursday.
Toyota's top problem is keeping hybrid models in stock
Toyota Motor Corp. has a problem with selling its hybrids — it can't get enough of them. "The only thing holding us back on hybrids is capacity," Bob Carter, Toyota's North American executive vi...
Protesters hold a banner during a demonstration against the pension overhauls, on Place de la Nation in Paris Thursday as part of a national general strike. Trains canceled, schools closed: France scrambled to make contingency plans for a huge strike against pension overhauls that poses one of the biggest challenges yet to the president's sweeping reform drive.
Young and old march in unity and fear at French pension change
Anger, solidarity, tear gas and frozen noses. That pretty well sums up the atmosphere inside Thursday's mass Paris protest by demonstrators from across the generations against the government's r...

, , , , , , ,