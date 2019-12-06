Chinese President Xi Jinping (center) walks with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele (right) after inspecting an honor guard during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

China's neighbors fret over Beijing's military and economic might: poll

AFP-JIJI

BEIJING – China’s neighbors feel threatened by the country’s overseas investments and military might, even though people in many countries around the world view the Asian power’s economic growth positively, a poll showed Thursday.

While just over half of people in Japan agreed that China’s economic growth was a good thing, a huge 75 percent perceived investment from China in their country negatively, a survey by Washington-based Pew Research Center found.

Responses in Australia, South Korea and the Philippines followed a similar pattern, according to the survey of more than 38,000 people across 34 countries.

Overall, 79 percent of people across the Asia-Pacific region said they are alarmed by China’s growing military strength, with as many as 9 in 10 in Japan and South Korea feeling this way, Pew researchers said.

China — the world’s second-largest economy — has adopted a more bullish approach to foreign relations under President Xi Jinping.

Beijing has built military installations and sent survey ships into disputed territory in the fiercely contested South China Sea, where several countries have competing claims.

At the same time, China has extended its economic influence around the world through overseas investments, loans and aid to developing countries.

People in emerging markets tended to view China’s economic growth more positively than those in developed countries, the survey also found.

China’s dependability as an ally was viewed most positively in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa, with 30 percent, 22 percent and 19 percent of people in these countries respectively naming China as a top ally — although even these countries showed a stronger preference for the U.S.

At the same time, both the U.S. and China were most frequently named as top threats by respondents.

More respondents in many Latin American, Middle Eastern and North African countries saw the U.S. as a top threat than China, the survey found.

Meanwhile, in the Asia-Pacific region more see China as the biggest threat, including half of Japanese and 62 percent of Filipinos.

“Majorities in most nations also say both the US and China have a great deal or a fair amount of influence on their country’s economic conditions,” Pew’s report said.

“But, when rating that influence, more people say China’s is positive than say the same of the US.”

