Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters assist their injured fellow fighter near the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria, Oct. 24. | REUTERS

World

Deadly car bombing hits Turkish convoy in north Syria: monitor

AFP-JIJI

BEIRUT – A deadly car bomb targeted a Turkish convoy in an area of northern Syria controlled by Turkey-backed fighters on Wednesday, a Britain-based war monitor said.

The blast hit a convoy of Turkish troops headed toward a military base west of the town of Jarabulus in the northern province of Aleppo, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The monitoring group did not give a precise death toll, and there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing.

Ankara-led forces on Oct. 9 launched a cross-border incursion against Kurdish fighters several hundreds of kilometers to the east of Jarabulus, taking control of a 120-km (70-mile) long strip of land along Turkey’s southern frontier.

A U.S.-backed Kurdish-led military campaign expelled the Islamic State group from their last patch of territory in Syria in March, but the jihadis have continued to claim deadly attacks ever since.

Syria’s civil war has killed more than 370,000 people since it started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
North America's bird shrinkage documented, with a crash and a splat
Since 1978, researchers have scooped up and measured tens of thousands of birds that died after crashing into buildings in Chicago during spring and fall migrations. Their work has documented what ...
Albany Bishop Edward Scharfenberger addresses the media after being appointed by the Vatican to serve as Apostolic Administrator for the Buffalo Diocese until a replacement bishop is chosen Wednesday in Buffalo New York. Bishop Richard Malone of Buffalo resigned Wednesday, forced to step aside amid mounting calls for his ouster from his staff, priests and public over his handling of allegations of clergy sexual misconduct.
Buffalo bishop resigns under fire for handling of alleged sexual misconduct
Bishop Richard Malone of Buffalo resigned Wednesday, forced to step aside amid mounting calls for his ouster from his staff, priests and public over his handling of allegations of clergy sexual mis...
Migrants rest on board of NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea as they approach the Italian port of Taranto Nov. 26.
Italy places more migrants across Europe as Matteo Salvini focuses on economy
Italy has increased relocation of migrants around Europe, official figures showed on Wednesday, reducing frictions around the issue and enabling far-right leader Matteo Salvini to steer his focus m...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters assist their injured fellow fighter near the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria, Oct. 24. | REUTERS

, , , , , ,