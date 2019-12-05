Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attend a welcome ceremony in Tehran in June. | POOL / VIA KYODO

Arrangements underway for Iran's Rouhani to visit Japan this month

JIJI

Arrangements are underway for Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to visit Japan later this month for talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japanese government sources said Thursday.

Rouhani will be the first Iranian president to come to the East Asian nation since Mohammad Khatami’s visit in October 2000.

The Abe-Rouhani meeting is likely to take place on Dec. 21 or 22, according to the sources. Abe is slated to visit China on Dec. 23-25, while Rouhani is scheduled to attend an international conference in Malaysia on Dec. 20.

Tehran is expected to seek ways to ease its tensions with Washington through the meeting with Abe, who has a good relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump.

In May, Iran began a phased suspension of its commitments under its 2015 nuclear deal with major powers after the United States withdrew from it last year.

Iran is poised to take a fresh countermeasure as early as next month unless the United States lifts economic sanctions against Iran.

Aiming to serve as a bridge between Washington and Tehran, Abe visited Iran in June this year and had talks with Rouhani in New York in September.

In mid-January 2020, Abe is considering to visit Middle East countries including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. During the trip, he is expected to explain a planned Self-Defense Forces dispatch to the region.

