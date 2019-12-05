National

Hato Bus driver arrested after coach rear-ends car at red light in Tokyo, killing chauffeur

Kyodo

A sightseeing bus plowed into the back of a chauffeur-driven car in central Tokyo on Wednesday, killing the sedan driver, who was in his 50s, and prompting police to arrest the bus driver at the site.

No passengers were on the bus — operated by Hato Bus Co., which is known for its unique tours around the capital — or in the sedan when the accident occurred at around 6:35 p.m. near the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building in Shinjuku Ward, the police said.

The sedan had been stopped at a red light when it was rear-ended by the tour bus, which continued over a divider to the far side of the road before smashing into a street lamp before coming to a stop, according to police.

Soichi Mori, the 37-year-old bus driver, was apparently uninjured but police temporarily released him to receive medical evaluation at a hospital.

The bus was in the midst of a night sightseeing tour after departing Tokyo Station with seven passengers at 5:10 p.m., but all of them had been dropped off at a nearby sushi restaurant before the accident took place, according to the bus company.

The company is known for its yellow buses marked with its dove logo, or hato in Japanese. It has offered a range of tours in and around Tokyo for more than 70 years.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Kazuaki Kawabata
Ex-senior Japanese education ministry official given suspended term for corruption
A former senior education ministry official was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, on Wednesday for receiving bribes from a former consulting firm executive. The...
Lawyers head to the Tokyo High Court on Wednesday to hear a ruling on vote weight disparity in the July Upper House election.
Vote weight gap in July election ruled constitutional by top Tokyo court
The Tokyo High Court on Wednesday ruled the disparity in the weight of votes in the July Upper House election was constitutional, in the last of 16 similar lawsuits filed nationwide by groups of...
The Niigata District Court on Wednesday sentenced Haruka Kobayashi, 25, to life in prison for the sexual assault and murder of a 7-year-old schoolgirl in the city of Niigata last year.
Man gets life for murder of 7-year-old girl in Niigata
The Niigata District Court on Wednesday sentenced a 25-year-old man to life in prison for the sexual assault and murder of a 7-year-old schoolgirl last year. According to the ruling, Haruka Koba...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Police officers investigate the scene where a tour bus rammed into a street lamp after plowing into the back of a car in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward on Wednesday. | KYODO

, , ,