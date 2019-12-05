Killing of aid group chief Tetsu Nakamura in Afghanistan looked like well-planned hit

The shooting Wednesday in eastern Afghanistan that killed Japanese physician Tetsu Nakamura, known for his aid work in South Asia, and five others is believed to have been premeditated as a witness saw about four gunmen ambushing the victims’ vehicle.

According to the male witness, the armed men drove to a restaurant near the site of the attack, in Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, in two separate cars.

When the vehicle carrying Nakamura approached, the attackers ran up and shot at it from both sides, killing the 73-year-old doctor’s bodyguard first.

The witness said he hid in the restaurant after one of the gunmen yelled at him to stay away.

When the sound of gunshots subsided, the witness heard voices trying to determine whether Nakamura and the others were all dead before a few more shots were fired.

“It’s finished, let’s go,” he heard one of the men say before they fled in their cars. The gunmen were not wearing scarves to cover their faces and had been dressed in traditional Afghan wear, according to the witness.

His account suggests that the attackers knew in advance the route used by Nakamura, who led the Japanese aid group Peshawar-kai, and the five others.

Nakamura was conscious after the attack and received treatment at a hospital in Jalalabad, Peshawar-kai said. He died while being transported from the hospital in Jalalabad to Bagram Air Base, a U.S. military facility north of the capital, Kabul, to receive further treatment, a Nangarhar official said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the shooting so far, although a member of Nangarhar’s governing council said the doctor may have been targeted for his work, it was reported. The anti-government Taliban militant group has denied involvement.

In Tokyo on Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Japan “strongly condemns” the malicious attack and that it will not be forgiven.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed shock at the brutal killing.

“As a doctor, Mr. Nakamura made great contributions in areas of medical care in Afghanistan,” Abe told reporters, stressing that Nakamura risked his life daily “in a dangerous and intense region.”

A representative of Peshawar-kai said Thursday that Nakamura’s wife, eldest daughter and three members of the aid group will head to Kabul as early as Friday to collect Nakamura’s body.

Nakamura was credited with changing a vast desert stretch in Nangarhar, known as Gamber, into lush forests and productive wheat farmlands.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi, condemned the killing, calling it a “heinous act and a cowardly attack on one of Afghanistan’s greatest friends.”

“Dr. Nakamura dedicated all his life to change the lives of Afghans, worked on water management, dams and improvement of traditional agriculture in Afghanistan,” Sediqqi added.

Ghani expressed his condolences in a telephone conversation with Japanese Ambassador Mitsuji Suzuka in Kabul and instructed authorities to find and punish the perpetrators behind the attack.

Nangarhar Gov. Shah Mahmood Meyakhail expressed his condolences, saying that the people of the province were all saddened and remain thankful for the services the physician provided for over a decade.

Hundreds of Afghans posted photographs of Nakamura on their social media pages, condemning the killing and underscoring how respected he was.