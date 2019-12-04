Images are seen Monday from video issued by the BBC of Virginia Roberts Giuffre during an interview on the "BBC Panorama" program. Roberts Giuffre says she was a trafficking victim made to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 . She is asking the British public to support her quest for justice. | BBC PANORAMA / VIA AP

Pressure mounts on U.K.'s Prince Andrew to come clean after alleged victim appears on TV

LONDON – Prince Andrew will be missing when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, hosts NATO leaders at Buckingham Palace Tuesday evening, but he is the focus of renewed scrutiny as allegations of wrongdoing receive wide attention on TV.

Andrew, who has stepped down from royal duties because of his involvement with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was the subject of a BBC documentary broadcast Monday night in which he was accused of having sex with a 17-year-old trafficked by Epstein.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, now 35, told the BBC in vivid detail how she says she was forced to have sex with Andrew in London in 2001 after a night on the town at the exclusive Tramp nightclub.

Andrew has categorically denied having sex with Giuffre and apologized for his association with Epstein.

