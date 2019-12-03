Emperor Naruhito completes visits to imperial mausoleums

Emperor Naruhito, joined by Empress Masako, visited the mausoleums of his grandfather and great grandfather in Tokyo on Tuesday, concluding a series of visits to imperial mausoleums since the completion of key succession rituals.

The imperial couple separately offered tributes at the mausoleum of Emperor Showa and reported the completion of the Daijosai offering ceremony last month and the Sokuirei Seiden no Gi ceremony in October for proclaiming his enthronement before international guests.

The emperor wore a morning coat and the empress wore a long gray dress as they paid a visit to the mausoleum of Emperor Taisho located nearby in western Tokyo’s Hachioji.

The visits were part of a ceremony for paying reverence at the imperial mausoleums of Emperor Jimmu, who is said to be Japan’s first emperor, and four recent emperors up to Emperor Showa.

The two had already visited the mausoleums of Emperor Jimmu; Emperor Komei, who reigned in the 19th century; and Emperor Meiji (1852-1912) in western Japan last week.

Since ascending to the chrysanthemum throne on May 1 following the abdication of Emperor Emeritus Akihito, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have taken part in a number of ceremonies marking the imperial succession.