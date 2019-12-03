JR East's new Takanawa Gateway Station to feature robot guide and unstaffed convenience store

East Japan Railway Co. said Tuesday a robotic guide utilizing artificial intelligence and an unstaffed convenience store will feature at a new station slated to open in Tokyo in April 2020.

JR East hopes to make Takanawa Gateway Station on the Yamanote Line a model for its future stations by using cutting-edge technology, officials said.

The new station is expected to attract many visitors because a public viewing site will be established there for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The robot and digital signs will provide station information in four languages: Japanese, English, Chinese and Korean.

The station will also employ autonomous patrol and cleaning robots on a trial basis until September next year.

The unstaffed convenience store will calculate the total amount of purchases automatically by recognizing items chosen by customers with cameras and an AI system in a bid to improve efficiency.