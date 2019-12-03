Business

JR East's new Takanawa Gateway Station to feature robot guide and unstaffed convenience store

JIJI, Staff Report

East Japan Railway Co. said Tuesday a robotic guide utilizing artificial intelligence and an unstaffed convenience store will feature at a new station slated to open in Tokyo in April 2020.

JR East hopes to make Takanawa Gateway Station on the Yamanote Line a model for its future stations by using cutting-edge technology, officials said.

The new station is expected to attract many visitors because a public viewing site will be established there for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The robot and digital signs will provide station information in four languages: Japanese, English, Chinese and Korean.

The station will also employ autonomous patrol and cleaning robots on a trial basis until September next year.

The unstaffed convenience store will calculate the total amount of purchases automatically by recognizing items chosen by customers with cameras and an AI system in a bid to improve efficiency.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Dollar eases to around ¥109.10 in Tokyo
The dollar eased to around ¥109.10 in Tokyo trading Tuesday amid spreading anxieties over the U.S. economy. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.09-09, down from ¥109.58-58 ...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks fall back on Wall Street plunge, stronger yen
Tokyo stocks pulled back into negative territory Tuesday in the wake of a Wall Street sell-off and the yen's strengthening against the dollar amid growing concerns over the U.S. economy. ...
Image Not Available
Mos Burger to test self-checkout system amid Japan's labor shortage
Mos Food Services Inc. will introduce on a trial basis self-checkout machines that accept orders and payments at some of its burger joints. The move, announced Monday, is aimed at improvi...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A computer image shows an unstaffed convenience store to be set up at Takanawa Gateway Station, which is slated to open next April in Tokyo | JR EAST / VIA KYODO

, , , , , ,