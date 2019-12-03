Mos Burger to test self-checkout system amid Japan's labor shortage

Mos Food Services Inc. will introduce on a trial basis self-checkout machines that accept orders and payments at some of its burger joints.

The move, announced Monday, is aimed at improving operational efficiency at Mos Burger restaurants amid Japan’s severe labor shortage.

The chain said it will install the machines at an outlet in Tokyo and another in Yokohama this month. Around 20 restaurants will have the machines installed by around March.

Using a touchscreen, customers will place orders and make payments. The machines can be used for both eat-in and takeout services.

The company has already introduced a type of self-checkout machine that accepts only payments at about 80 restaurants.