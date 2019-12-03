Business / Corporate

Mos Burger to test self-checkout system amid Japan's labor shortage

JIJI

Mos Food Services Inc. will introduce on a trial basis self-checkout machines that accept orders and payments at some of its burger joints.

The move, announced Monday, is aimed at improving operational efficiency at Mos Burger restaurants amid Japan’s severe labor shortage.

The chain said it will install the machines at an outlet in Tokyo and another in Yokohama this month. Around 20 restaurants will have the machines installed by around March.

Using a touchscreen, customers will place orders and make payments. The machines can be used for both eat-in and takeout services.

The company has already introduced a type of self-checkout machine that accepts only payments at about 80 restaurants.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Dollar eases to around ¥109.10 in Tokyo
The dollar eased to around ¥109.10 in Tokyo trading Tuesday amid spreading anxieties over the U.S. economy. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.09-09, down from ¥109.58-58 ...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks fall back on Wall Street plunge, stronger yen
Tokyo stocks pulled back into negative territory Tuesday in the wake of a Wall Street sell-off and the yen's strengthening against the dollar amid growing concerns over the U.S. economy. ...
Image Not Available
Japan's fiscal 2020 current account surplus projected to top ¥20 trillion
The current account surplus is projected to grow to ¥20.6 trillion in fiscal 2020 from ¥18.6 trillion this fiscal year, according to a forecast Tuesday by the Japan Foreign Trade Counc...

, ,