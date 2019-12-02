Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears on BBC TV's "The Andrew Marr Show" in London Sunday. | JEFF OVERS / BBC / VIA REUTERS

World / Politics

Deadly London extremist attack takes center stage in U.K. campaign as focus shifts from Brexit

AP

LONDON – Britain’s political leaders sparred Sunday over who is responsible for the early release of a convicted extremist who launched a stabbing attack in central London that left two dead and injured three.

After a one-day pause out of respect for victims, Friday’s attack is dominating the political scene as the Dec. 12 election nears, shifting the focus, at least for the moment, from Brexit and the National Health Service to issues of security and criminal justice.

The argument centers over the early release from prison of Usman Khan, who served roughly half his sentence before being set free. He was able to stab five people before being shot dead by police despite conditions imposed on his release that were supposed to protect public safety.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, portraying himself as tough on crime, on Sunday blamed Khan’s freedom on changes in sentencing rules made by the last Labour Party government before Johnson’s Conservatives took power in 2010. He promised to toughen sentencing laws.

“I think it is repulsive that individuals as dangerous as this man should be allowed out after serving only eight years and that’s why we are going to change the law,” he told BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

Marr repeatedly challenged the prime minister by pointing out that the Conservatives had been in power for nearly a decade and not taken any steps to change the situation Johnson was complaining about.

The accuracy of Johnson’s claim was challenged by Ed Davey, deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats, who told Sky News that the prime minister was misleading the public about the current law regarding the early release of prisoners.

“Either he’s incompetent and doesn’t know the law, or he’s deliberately misleading people when we’ve got a tragedy on our hands, and I’m afraid, either way, it does not look good for the prime minister,” Davey said.

He said Johnson has a track record of misleading the public on this and other matters, including Brexit: “I’m really alarmed that we are on the brink of having a prime minister who is the most untruthful prime minister of all time.”

Regardless of who is to blame, it is clear that setting Khan free before his sentence was concluded put the public at risk at a time when the official terrorism threat level had recently been lowered because of a perceived reduction in the risk of jihadis returning from Syria to Britain to launch attacks.

The Ministry of Justice has begun an urgent review of cases like Khan’s that might pose a threat, including a review of the conditions governing the movements of every convicted terrorist who has been released from prison.

Officials say about 74 people fit this category. Conditions typically including the wearing of an electronic device that allows police to track a person’s movements, a curfew, limitations on internet use and smartphone use, and reporting on a regular basis to police.

Police have said that Khan appears to have been in compliance with the conditions governing his release, which weren’t made public, but nonetheless was able to carry out a deadly assault that didn’t rely on sophisticated weaponry or detonation of an explosive device.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn accused the Conservatives of trying to provide security “on the cheap” and said he doesn’t necessarily agree that all terrorist prisoners should be required to serve their full terms.

He said it depends on the circumstances and called for the Parole Board and the probation service to be more actively involved.

Johnson’s Conservatives quickly tried to capitalize on Corbyn’s statement in a clear indication that the extremist attack is now fair game for political brinkmanship.

The party tweeted a promise — “We will change the law so terrorists serve every single day of their sentence” — along with a warning about Corbyn’s opposition to this plan.

“Who do you trust to keep you safe?” it asks.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Gila County Sheriff's Office Deputy Phil Smith speaks in Tonto Basin, northeast of Phoenix, Arizona, Friday. The bodies of two young children were found on Saturday, but searchers were still looking for a third child who went missing after a truck they were in was swept away while attempting to cross a runoff-swollen creek in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona.
Moving across country, deadly storm draws bead on U.S. Northeast
A deadly winter storm that has been tormenting travelers across the U.S. since before Thanksgiving moved to the Northeast on Sunday, packing one last punch of snow and ice as people made their way ...
A regional bus that plunged off a hill is seen Sunday. At least 22 local passengers who were on an excursion in the Amdoun region, northern Tunisia, were killed in the crash.
24 killed in Tunisia when bus plummets off hill
A bus plummeted off a hill in Tunisia on Sunday morning, killing 24 passengers who were on an excursion in the country's north, government officials said. The regional bus, which was carrying 43...
A White House-released memorandum of President Donald Trump's July 25 telephone conversation with Ukraine's newly elected President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is photographed in Washington Sept. 25.
House panel to vote Tuesday on Ukraine report as Trump mulls defense
The House impeachment inquiry enters a pivotal stage this week, with investigators planning a vote Tuesday to approve their report making the case for President Donald Trump's removal from office a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears on BBC TV's "The Andrew Marr Show" in London Sunday. | JEFF OVERS / BBC / VIA REUTERS British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn eats chips while on the general election campaign trail ahead of a Dec. 12 poll, in Whitby, England, Sunday. | JOE GIDDENS / PA / VIA AP A police officer stands at a cordon beside floral tributes left close to London Bridge in the City of London on Sunday, following the Friday deadly terror incident. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sunday the security services were stepping up monitoring of convicted terrorists released early from prison, as the London Bridge attack became embroiled in the election campaign. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , ,