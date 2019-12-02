New Orleans police investigate the scene of a shooting Sunday on the edge of the city's famed French Quarter in New Orleans. | MAX BECHERER / THE ADVOCATE / VIA AP

World

11 shot and wounded on edge of French Quarter: New Orleans police

AP

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans police say 11 people were shot in an early morning shooting on the edge of the city’s famed French Quarter.

A police release says two people are in critical condition and no arrests have been made. Police Supt. Shaun Ferguson tells The New Orleans Advocate/The Times-Picayune that a person of interest has been detained.

Police say 10 people were taken to two hospitals and another walked in. Further details haven’t been released.

The shooting took place on a busy commercial block of Canal Street that has streetcar tracks and is near many hotels. Ferguson says police quickly responded to the scene as patrols were heightened for this weekend’s Bayou Classic, the annual Thanksgiving weekend rivalry football game between Grambling State and Southern University at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in WashingtonNov. 20.
New 'three amigos' riding into Trump impeachment inquiry
The "three amigos" used to stand for one thing in Washington — the pack of globe-trotting senators led by John McCain who brought American idealism to the world's trouble spots. Now it refers to...
A truck is parked outside the bullet-riddled City Hall in Villa Union, Mexico, after a gunbattle between Mexican security forces and suspected cartel gunmen Saturday.
At least 21 killed during Mexico cartel attack on town near U.S. border
Mexican security forces on Sunday killed seven more members of a presumed cartel assault force that rolled into a town near the Texas border and staged an hour-long attack, officials said, bringing...
A Syrian youth walks through rubble and debris in a building that was damaged by a reported government forces' airstrike in the village of al-Haraki in the northwestern Idlib province on Sunday.
Nearly 70 dead in Syria regime clashes with Idlib militants in area under cease-fire accord
Two days of clashes between regime forces and armed groups in Syria's last major opposition bastion have killed nearly 70 on both sides, undermining a months-long cease-fire agreement, a war monito...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

New Orleans police investigate the scene of a shooting Sunday on the edge of the city's famed French Quarter in New Orleans. | MAX BECHERER / THE ADVOCATE / VIA AP

, , , , ,