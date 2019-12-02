National

Two Japanese dead, one injured after fall at Utah's Arches National Park

Kyodo

LOS ANGELES – Two Japanese in their 60s died Friday after falling at Arches National Park in Utah, the consulate-general of Japan in Denver said.

Another Japanese in his 30s who was accompanying them was injured and taken to a hospital.

Local police said the accident occurred near the park’s famous tourist spot, Delicate Arch, and confirmed that a 65-year-old Japanese man and a 60-year-old Japanese woman had died. The park was temporarily closed after they fell.

The accident came as a record-breaking cold wave blanketed the West and Midwest U.S., prompting the park to issue a warning to visitors about slippery, snowy conditions.

Arches National Park is about 400 km southeast of Salt Lake City. Hikers from around the world visit the park to see its more than 2,000 naturally made stone arches.

