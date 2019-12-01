Japan, South Korean lawmakers to cancel meeting over remark about former emperor

Japanese and South Korean lawmakers will cancel their annual meeting aimed at deepening bilateral ties this year following a controversial remark by a South Korean lawmaker about the former emperor, a source close to the matter said Sunday.

The meeting was scheduled to be held in Japan this year but Japanese lawmakers are opposed to meeting South Korean National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang, who said earlier this year that Japan’s emperor should apologize for so-called comfort women.

The term “comfort women” is a euphemism used to refer to women who provided sex, including those who did so against their will, for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

The decision to cancel the meeting comes after soured bilateral relations saw a pause in their deterioration last month as South Korea suspended its plan to terminate a military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan in a last-minute decision.

The annual meeting was launched in 2016 to strengthen bilateral exchanges after Tokyo and Seoul struck a deal the previous year to “finally and irreversibly” resolve the dispute over such Korean women. As part of the deal, Japan decided to contribute ¥1 billion from its state budget in a foundation to be established by South Korea to provide support for those women.

In February this year, South Korean President Moon Jae-in drew a backlash from Japan for saying an apology from then Emperor Akihito would solve the long-standing issue over comfort women.

“It only takes one word from the prime minister, who represents Japan — I wish the emperor would do it since he will step down soon,” he said in an interview. “Isn’t he the son of the main culprit of war crimes?” Moon said. He made the comments ahead of the April abdication of Emperor Akihito, the elder son of Emperor Hirohito, who is posthumously known as Emperor Showa.

Moon offered apologies later for the comment.

His remarks followed South Korean court decisions last year ordering Japanese companies to pay compensation for forced labor during Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula. Tokyo’s decision in July to tighten some trade controls against Seoul has seen the two countries’ relations sink to the lowest point in years.

In October, the head of Japan’s Upper House sent a letter to Moon asking him to retract the comments, according to people familiar with the matter.

Since no reply was received from him, Upper House President Akiko Santo decided not to hold talks with him on the sidelines of a multilateral meeting in Tokyo last month.